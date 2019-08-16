Sophie Turner & Jonas Brothers Sing Happy Birthday To Joe On Stage During D.C. Concert

Sophie Turner teamed up with her brother-in-laws, Nick and Kevin, to serenade Joe on his 30th birthday and present one other surprise! The ‘Game Of Thrones’ star topped off the sweet gesture with some PDA.

Joe Jonas “couldn’t have asked for a better night,” which is what he captioned an Instagram video of his birthday surprise on Aug. 15. He can thank his wife Sophie Turner, 23, and brothers Nick, 26, and Kevin, 31, for that! Sophie joined the Jonas Brothers on stage during the band’s concert at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. on Thursday night, which happened to fall on the same day Joe rang in his 30th year. Nick commanded the mic and enlisted the crowd of adoring fans to help finish the lyrics to “Happy Birthday,” while Sophie was in charge of holding the big white cake (Kevin took care of the candles).

After the song wrapped, Joe had a taste of his cake — and Sophie’s lips! They shared a sweet kiss on stage, and Joe reflected on the heart-warming moment in the rest of his Instagram caption. “Nothing better than doing what I love with my loves on my birthday ❤️ #HappinessBeginsTour,” the “Cake By The Ocean” singer wrote on his birthday. Sophie also gave her husband an Instagram shout-out on his special day by writing, “Happy birthday to my love and the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

Joe’s last memorable act(s) as a 20-something was marrying the Game Of Thrones actress twice, first in Las Vegas right after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on May 1, and then in a fairy-tale wedding in Sarrains, France on June 29. For the latter ceremony, the newlyweds hosted their wedding reception at the historic Château de Torreau, which reportedly costs up to a whopping $4,774 per night. Just as much we’d imagine it would cost to rent out Winterfell’s castle!

Sophie has showed her support at a concert of Joe’s before, even if the occasion wasn’t his birthday. The HBO star and her sister-in-law, Priyanka Chopra, 36, threw on matching Jonas Brothers tees to cheer on their husbands at the band’s first Happiness Begins concert in Miami on Aug. 7!