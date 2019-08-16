Sofia Richie’s Wardrobe Malfunction: She Flashes Her Undies Under Tiny Mini Dress — See Pic

Whoops! Sofia Richie shared a set of stunning photos from her luxurious island vacation, but in one pic, she accidentally flashed her underwear to her Instagram followers.

As Sofia Richie, 20, soaked up some rays on the beautiful island of Île Sainte-Marguerite on Aug. 16, she accidentally flashed her undies for all to see. The supermodel shared a gorgeous snapshot to her Instagram, but her five million followers got quite the show thanks to the revealing photo. The slideshow post showed Scott Disick’s girlfriend lounging on a picturesque balcony in a mini-dress. Her colorful number featured an intricate pattern of blue, yellow, and green hues. However, it was the second photo in the slideshow that people really took notice of. The star’s dress hiked up enough to flash her pink undergarment underneath. Whoops!

Fans weren’t quite sure if the sexy display was purposeful or not. “Love; your underwear is showing,” one person commented. “Underwear spotted 😳✌🏻,” another wrote. However, most fans simply gushed over how drop-dead-gorgeous Sofia looked! “Such a natural beauty 💗,” one fan sweetly commented while another remarked that her beauty is “effortless.”

Sofia has been on an incredibly PDA-packed vacation with Scott and we’ve seen no shortage of steamy snapshots. Two days earlier, on Aug. 14, she shared some eye-catching pics to Instagram where she posted in a black thong bikini. While laying on a sofa on a boat, the blonde beauty put her flawless bod on full display. Sofia was seen stretching out and flaunting her cheeky behind as the beautiful blue water backdrop stretched behind her.

Sofia seems to be having a blast in the south of France, and she even fit in plenty bonding time with other members of the Kar-Jenner family. The trip was ultimately planned for Kylie Jenner’s birthday, and Sofia was sure to party it up with her. In videos posted on Kylie’s Instagram story, the ladies were seen partying while Scott, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble. Not only are they all having a great time, they are cashing in on some MAJOR Instagram photo ops! See Sofia’s super sexy new set of photos for yourself, above.