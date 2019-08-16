With summer coming to an end, some of our favorite stars have been closing out the season with a bang & we rounded up the top ten best dressed celebrities of the week!

This past month, the stars have been all over the world – whether it’s on vacation or at events – and their outfits have been on point. This week, the celebrities showed off their best looks before the summer ends and everyone from Sistine Stallone, 21, to Rihanna, 31, looked fabulous in their outfits. Sistine looked gorgeous when she hit the red carpet at the LA premiere of her highly anticipated new film, 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, on August 13. The daughter of Sylvester Stallone, looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a bright blue skintight, long sleeve sequin Ralph Lauren mini dress, which hugged her petite frame perfectly. The entire mini dress was covered in ombre sequins with a more sheer blue on the bodice and a darker blue mini skirt. Sistine paired the mini with simple black ankle-strap sandals, diamond hoop earrings, and gorgeous loose beach waves.

In true Rihanna style, she slayed her look this week when she opted to wear something totally unique – a sweater dress. RiRi stepped out for dinner at Mason in Santa Monica on August 13, when she wore a super oversized tan Nanushka Mahali Ribbed-Knit Maxi Dress with baggy flared sleeves and a mock turtleneck. The baggy maxi dress was loose against Rihanna’s curvy figure. Around her waist, the dress was pulled into the front where it was knotted through a tortoise belt ring, with ties hanging down in front. While the entire dress was baggy and not figure-hugging, one side of the skirt featured a plunging slit that started all the way at her hip, showing off her long toned legs. She accessorized her outfit with a pair of strappy metallic gold Amina Mauddi Gilda Crystal-Embellished Mules, massive hoop earrings, a Djula Sliced Diamond Chain Necklace, and a charcoal woven leather Bottega Veneta the Lauren 1980 Clutch.

Some of our other favorite looks this week came from Kylie Jenner, 22, and Jessica Alba, 38. Kylie has been on the most extravagant birthday vacation in Italy these past few weeks and one of our favorite outfits from her was definitely her head-to-toe yellow ensemble – which is the hottest color of the season. Kylie stepped out for dinner in Portofino with beau, Travis Scott, 28, on August 13, when she wore a bright neon yellow two-piece ensemble. She opted to wear the high neck sleeveless tank top which featured an asymmetrical hem, completely lined with fringe tassels, showing off a hint of her toned abs. She paired the shirt with the matching high-waisted pants which were skintight, highlighting her curvaceous figure. The pants were insanely tight, with pockets on the sides, while the bottom half of the trousers flowed out at the knees into a super flared, wide-leg hem. Kylie topped her look off with two massive red and clear PVC Christian Dior totes, a yellow Stalvey Bag, chunky gold earrings, and a slicked-back, middle-parted straight ponytail that ended all the way at her butt.

Jessica also opted to wear one of the season’s hottest trends this week – a maxi dress – at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards in LA on August 11. The gorgeous actress wore a stunning flowy black floral Oscar de la Renta Maxi Dress with pretty white and yellow flowers all over it. The sleeveless maxi featured a plunging halter-neckline that showed off ample braless cleavage, while a thick black silk ribbon was tied around her neck like a choker. Jessica accessorized her look with flat black sandals that had a toe loop and a pair of gold Jennifer Meyer Large Hammered Open Teardrop Earrings. She completed her look by parting her hair in the middle and letting it down in long loose beach waves that ended all the way at her waist.

There were so many other gorgeous celeb looks this week and you can click through the gallery above to see all of the top ten best dressed stars.