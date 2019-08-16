‘RHOC’ Star Kelly Dodd’s Ex Dr. Brian Reagan Denies He Cheated: ‘That Is Absolutely False’

‘RHOC’s Kelly Dodd recently split with her boyfriend Dr. Brian Reagan and now he’s firing back after she accused him of being unfaithful!

Things aren’t so sunny in the OC right now for The Real Housewives Of Orange County star Kelly Dodd, 43, after yet another split with her boyfriend, Dr. Brian Reagan, 55. After announcing the split, Kelly took to social media and accused Dr. Reagan of being unfaithful, among several other things, and Brian became furious. “It has not been an easy relationship and a lot of that is the distance between us because I’m just not physically up there, so in my mind, it just really wasn’t enough for her,” Dr. Reagan told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, following their split. “There is no affair and there is no cheating and I’m really disappointed that she is going that way. I think when things aren’t working out, people get a little insecure and you start looking for other reasons. The reasons were, it just didn’t work out to be honest at the end.”

While taking to social media, Kelly also claimed to have found out about the breakup on social media, which Dr. Reagan doesn’t seem to understand, either. “Oh no, we had talked about it,” Dr. Reagan said. “We have been going on again and off again for weeks. For her to suggest I used her — I didn’t even want to be on the show. I didn’t want to be on her social media. In fact, we broke up over it. Back in December when she said her new boyfriend ghosted her, that was me saying I don’t want any piece of this.”

But Kelly doesn’t seem to be that heartbroken, as she’s already gushing over Fox News anchor Rick Leventhal, 59! So does that mean there’s any hope should Kelly have a change of heart for her romance with Dr. Reagan? “So she’s accusing me of having an affair, but there’s a new man in her life, isn’t that kind of ironic?” Dr. Reagan said. “I’m very sad. I think it would be hard for me to see a reconciliation given how she’s lashing out and painting me in such a negative way. I have a lot of love for her. I appreciate the time that we had together and I wish her nothing but happiness. She deserves it.”

So sad to see this break-up got so messy, but we hope all parties involved can move on easily and quickly! Be sure to watch Kelly and the other ladies stir things up in the OC Tuesday night’s on Bravo at 9pm.