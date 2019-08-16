‘Racing Wives’ Preview: Kyle & Samantha Busch Discuss Having A 2nd Baby After IVF Struggles

In this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Racing Wives,’ Samantha sits down with her husband to talk about possibly having a second child, but he’s hesitant because of how hard IVF was on her body the first time around.

Samantha Busch and her husband, NASCAR star, Kyle Busch, welcomed their son, Brexton, in May 2015, but she makes it clear that she’s ready for another baby in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at the Aug. 16 episode of Racing Wives. “We have to have our little girl!” Samantha tells Kyle in the clip. However, he has some concerns. “You’re sure you want to go through all of that stuff again?” he asks. “And do that whole scenario that we’ve gotta do?” In a confessional, Samantha opens up about using IVF to conceive Brexton and admits that it was the “hardest thing [she’s] ever done.” However, she applauds her husband for sticking by her through the hard times.

“It tested me as a woman, it tested our marriage,” she says.”There was so many times that Kyle could’ve up and left because I was a terrible, depressed person and it was really hard to get over. But I will give Kyle all the credit. He was the best, most supportive husband. He’s the reason that I feel like we came out on the good side of it all.” Kyle points out to Samantha that IVF will be “[her] body going through nine or ten months of all that,” while she’s also working on managing her store, Murph Boutique.

“I’m a little bit scared — the going through the shots and everything — but I don’t think this round will be as bad since we already have the embryos,” she explains. However, she’s admittedly afraid that the IVF won’t work a second time around. “If it doesn’t take the first time, because Brexton took so easily and everything went so great, I think I would just melt down,” she tells her husband. “I don’t know what I would do.”

“There’s days I think a family of three is perfect and I’m happy and the boys are happy and life’s great,” Samantha adds in a confessional. “But there’s also that little nagging voice that says…how wonderful would it be with a girl? And how fun would that be? And how much would Brexton love a sibling? And how amazing would Kyle be with a little girl? There’s a lot to think about.”

We’ll see if they get any closer to making a decision about baby no. 2 when the next episode of Racing Wives airs on Aug. 16 at 10:00 p.m on CMT.