OMI Brings The Island Vibes With Infectious New Single ‘Better For Ya’

OMI is back! The ‘Cheerleader’ hit-maker is returning to the scene with a new track, ‘Better For Ya,’ & it’s EXCLUSIVELY premiering with HollywoodLife here.

You probably remember OMI from his global smash “Cheerleader,” but the Jamaican hit-maker has struck gold yet again with his latest, “Better For Ya.” The catchy new bop received a colorful lyric video as well and premiered with HollywoodLife on Aug. 16! Ahead of the release, we caught up with the crooner to hear all about the inspiration behind the vibrant track.

“The inspiration behind ‘Better for Ya’ came from just reality. Sometimes, you think of someone in an abusive or toxic relationship or know of someone in that particular situation, and you just wanna reach out and tell them there is always something or someone ‘Better For Ya’ out there,” the singer tells HL. “That’s the message I want people to take away from this track, Love yourself first because self-love is the greatest of all,” he explains.

The singer admits that since “Cheerleader,” or even from recordings from just a few years ago, his sound has changed tremendously. “It’s pretty evident I think, if you listen to my recordings from a few years ago I think my range has increased tremendously, my versatility is at a higher level and I am more understanding of how to capture a mood in a song,” he tells HollywoodLife.

So — what’s next for OMI in 2019? “I’m currently working with my label, Ultra Music, gearing up for the release of my second album later this year — still working on the title — and I have some promotions coming up plus Canadian and European tours. So, just keeping the work going to please the fans that are always so loyal to the work we do. Love them so much, fan of my fans forever.” For now — be sure to catch OMI’s infectious new track above!