Nicki Minaj Changes Twitter Name To ‘Mrs. Petty’ Ahead Of Wedding To BF Kenneth Petty

Out of all the names that Nicki Minaj has gone by, she might have found her favorite. Nicki the Ninja changed her Twitter name to ‘Mrs. Petty’ ahead of her marriage to Kenneth Petty and the Barbz were here for it.

She’s gone by Nicki The Ninja, Roman, Megatron, The Harajuku Barbie, and countless other monikers. However, Nicki Minaj, 36, has a new identity, as evident by her recent Twitter name change. Ahead of her marriage to boyfriend Kenneth Petty, 41, Nicki decided to call herself “Mrs. Petty” on Twitter, and the name change had some of the Barbz going wild. “Nicki Minaj has changed her Twitter name to Mrs. Petty TGIF,” one tweeted. “Ok can we all just take a minute to appreciate the new name on Twitter MRS PETTY.”

“Not @ Nicki changing her IG & Twitter Avi to that pic, and changing her name to ‘Mrs. Petty’ ” “I almost cursed Twitter out for sending me some random fan page notifications “Mrs.Petty tweeted” I click on the account and now here we are @NICKIMINAJ warn a —- next time.” One fan suspected that Nicki’s name change was also part of her ongoing feud with Cardi B, 26. “I know I’m late to this but nicki responding to cardi saying she is obsessed with her by changing her twitter pic to the picture that cardi was caught stalking nicki on and then changing her twitter name to mrs petty is PEAK messiness that I want on my feed,” one alleged.

Of course, Nicki’s new moniker has more than one meeting, as others pointed out. “[Nicki’s] new twitter name is perfect because she is actually QUEEN petty, as in the adjective & she is actually MRS. petty; as in the wife of Kenneth petty.” Nicki and Kenneth got a marriage license at the end of July, but as Nicki said on the Aug. 12 episode of Queen Radio, she and her boyfriend have yet to tie the knot.

Ok can we all just take a minute to appreciate the new name on Twitter MRS PETTY @NICKIMINAJ pic.twitter.com/hLrFGcbkdt — Jelliana (@PrincessJellie) August 16, 2019

“We filed for the marriage license and we still had to pick it up and I was traveling, by the time I came back, we had to renew it again. From that time, you have 90 days to get married. That was about a week ago, so now I have about 80 days. … Before the 90 days is over, yes, I will be married.”

As to when exactly these two will get hitched, it would be somewhat “petty” for Nicki to get married on the one-year anniversary of her New York Fashion Week fight with Cardi B. Ahead of this pivotal moment in their feud, Nicki seemed to throw shade at Cardi while on The Joe Budden Podcast. When discussing the viral “50 Greatest Rappers” of all-time list, Nicki said, “This is what I want to say, I would feel so f–king crazy if I had numbers ones and Grammys and ain’t on nobody top 50 list. I’m not talking about myself.”

Cardi, for those who forgot, won the Best Rap Album at the 2019 Grammys, which led many to think Nicki was throwing shade. Cardi seemingly responded to these comments by posting a world albums sales chart, per E! News. “One year and some change later and my album is still SELLING. Only list I give a f–k about. Have a beautiful day everybody.”