Megan Thee Stallion & City Girls Join Quavo For Epic Collab Track: Listen To ‘Like A Pastor’

Megan Thee Stallion is continuing her hot girl summer with the help of City Girls & Quavo. The three artists teamed up for a fiery new track & it’s a must-listen for hip-hop fans.

It seems like anything Megan Thee Stallion touches turns to gold, so it’s no surprise that her latest track, with City Girls and Quavo is a hip-hop masterpiece. The three hit-makers teamed up to release “Like A Pastor” on Aug. 16 and it has the internet losing it. Between Meg’s flawless verse and hard-hitting rhymes from the famed Migos member, this collab has everyone talking. You can take a listen to the new track for yourself, below.

The song was released as part of Quality Control’s compilation album, Control The Streets Volume 2. The label, which houses Migos, included a TON of hip-hops hottest artists on the record. Other featured artists included French Montana, Gucci Mane, Gunna, Meek Mill, Mustard, Playboi Carti, PnB Rock, Renni Rucci, Rylo Rodriguez, Saweetie, Street Bud, Tay Keith, Tee Grizzley, Travis Scott, Young Thug, and more.

The track arrives just one week after Meg nearly broke the internet with her Nicki Minaj collab, “Hot Girl Summer.” Named after her now famous slogan, Meg proved how sizzling hot she’s ready to get this summer thanks to the sexy track. The two ladies also enlisted Ty Dolla $ign for the bop and it was the perfect summer jam to close out the season. But — fresh off the release, Meg’s latest is not to be missed either! This isn’t the first time she has teamed up with the City Girls — they also collabed on Juicy J’s track “Three Point Stance.”

Be sure to catch “Like A Pastor” above! Clearly, Hot Girl Meg shows no signs of slowing down on her rise to the top but this was an instant standout.