Kristen Wiig, 45, Engaged: Actress Reportedly Set To Wed Avi Rothman After 3 Years Together

Congratulations are in order for Kristen Wiig — she’s ENGAGED to her boyfriend of three years, Avi Rothman, according to an exciting new report!

Kristen Wiig, 45, is engaged to Avi Rothman, TMZ reports. In fact, the site claims that the proposal actually went down “several months” ago, and that the diamond ring Kristen was spotted wearing in May was likely her engagement ring. Throughout their three year relationship, Kristen and Avi, who works as a writer, actor, producer and director, have been extremely private. They have not confirmed the news themselves. HollywoodLife has reached out to Kristen’s reps for comment.

Kristen and Avi first went public with their relationship in May 2016, when they were photographed packing on the PDA while vacationing together in Hawaii. At the time the public was totally unaware of Avi’s identity, but Kristen looked so happy as they showed off their love on the beach. This will be the second marriage for Kristen, who was previously married to Hayes Hargrove, an actor, from 2005 until 2009. Interestingly, after the split, Kristen gave an interview in which she said she didn’t plan to ever get married again.

“I probably won’t ever get married [again],” she admitted. “It’s not something that I would want to do.” She also added, “I think women put that pressure on themselves, maybe even more than society does, but if you’re the single girl at the wedding, you know someone is going to ask if you’re going to get married.” Clearly, she’s changed her views on this — because it certainly looks like another wedding will be in her future thanks to Avi!