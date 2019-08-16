Kaitlynn Carter Reveals She & Brody Jenner Joined ‘The Hills’ To ‘Spend Time Together’ Before Split

Well, that didn’t work out, did it? Kaitlynn Carter — who was spotted kissing Miley Cyrus after calling it quits with Brody Jenner — said the couple joined ‘The Hills’ as a way to bring them closer!

“Was it a hard decision? Was it a hard decision for you to decide to do [The Hills] with Brody [Jenner, 35] at the time?” Whitney Port, 34, asked Kaitlynn Carter, 30, during the Aug. 15 live taping of Whitney’s podcast, WITH WHIT. Both Brody and Kaitlynn signed on to be part of The Hills: New Beginnings. The reboot premiered in June, about two months before Whitney and Brody called it quits. Kaitlynn told Whitney that she and Brody “took so long to decide whether to do the show or not. Spencer [Pratt] approached us about it probably two years ago. And it was an automatic ‘no.’ Also because it wasn’t really real, (It was) just kind of Spencer throwing out ideas and…like really, that’s not going to happen.

“It was originally like, we thought … it seemed like kind of a crazy idea to for it to be back on TV and for me to be on there in the first place because I’m it’s not really [in] my comfort zone. But, then I also thought it was fine. The decision really was for us to be able to spend more time together,” said Kaitlynn. “He was always on the road DJing, and I was always on the road for work. So this was like a project together.”

Needless to say, the project didn’t really work as intended. Kaitlynn and Brody “decided to amicably separate” at the start of August 2019. The two “had been fighting quite a bit for the past several months leading up to the announcement of their split,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “There were even scenes being shot for The Hills that Brody and Kaitlynn attended where they would be fighting off-camera.” However, the two did seem like they were trying to save their marriage, according to the insider. Ultimately, they decided that the marriage was unsalvageable and that it was best to throw in the towel.

About a week after announcing the split, Kaitlynn was spotted kissing and cuddling Miley Cyrus, 26, fresh off of her separation from Liam Hemsworth, 29. A few days after that went down, reports claimed that Brody was seeing model Josie Canseco, 22. While there appears to be plenty of bad blood between Miley and Liam, Brody is actually “happy” that his ex has moved on. “[Brody] felt Kaitlynn checked out of the marriage awhile ago,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “and if Miley is what makes Kaitlynn happy, then he’s happy for her.”

