Joe Jonas Sweetly Kisses Wife Sophie Turner’s Hand After She Treats Him To A Birthday Lunch

Sophie Turner was paid in PDA after the ‘GOT’ star and friends spoiled Joe Jonas with a birthday lunch in New York City on Aug. 16. That was just one day after Sophie gave her husband an even bigger surprise on stage!

Sophie Turner, 23, is the gift that keeps on giving. One day after Joe Jonas rang in three decades on Aug. 15, Sophie continued to party with the birthday boy at Sarabeth’s restaurant in New York City. Nick Jonas, 26, and other friends (including John Taylor, president of the company that the Jonas Brothers‘ manager founded) all gathered together to celebrate Joe’s belated birthday. The dress code consisted of colorful party hats, which Joe and Sophie were also spotted wearing on the streets of NYC. It was a successful party, because after the food came and went and the couple returned to the sidewalks, Joe planted a fat smooch on the Game Of Throne star’s hand! She looked quite pleased.

For Joe’s second day as a 30 year old, the musician showed off his tatted arms in a purple T-shirt from Napa Martine Rose. Sophie subtly coordinated with her husband in a similar color by wearing a breezy blue and white-striped button-down blouse, paired with white biker shorts and dainty jewelry. Of course, they were each other’s best accessory.

We can see why Joe’s feeling especially grateful for Sophie. The Game Of Thrones actress surprised her husband with a festive white cake at the Washington D.C. stop of the JoBros’ Happiness Begins tour on Aug. 15! It was a memorable moment as Nick directed a stadium of fans to sing “Happy Birthday” while Sophie presented her birthday treat to Joe. The moment was topped off by a sweet kiss on stage — they can’t keep their lips off of one another’s!

Of course, Sophie didn’t slack on the social media front. She penned two birthday shout-outs for her beau on Instagram. First up was a selfie of Joe seated against a beautiful sunset with the caption, “Happy birthday to my love and the best thing that’s ever happened to me. @joejonas I love you.” That was followed by a post featuring the both of them taking a dip in the pool at the lavish Château de Tourreau near Sarrians, France, where Sophie and Joe held their wedding reception after tying the knot a second time on June 29.