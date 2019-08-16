Corey Gamble, 38, Playfully Grabs Kris Jenner’s, 63, Behind During Romantic Boat Ride In Monaco

Kylie Jenner’s birthday entourage has headed into Monte Carlo, where Kris Jenner got in steamy alone time with her boyfriend Corey Gamble!

Momager’s butt was the catch of the day! Kris Jenner, 63, set out for the sea with her boyfriend Corey Gamble, 38, in Monaco on Aug. 16, and Justin Bieber’s former tour manager got a little handsy with the KarJenner matriarch on their yacht. He leaned forward and playfully grabbed her bum — or perhaps he was just trying to get a closer look at the fine print on Kris’ newspaper wrap dress from Diane von Furstenberg. They were like teenagers in love, because Kris also leaned her head into Corey’s chest as they sat by one another in another photo.

Kris and Corey have rarely showed off such obvious PDA since meeting in Aug. 2014. But this European getaway has been all about letting loose to celebrate Kylie Jenner’s 22nd birthday! The latest stop on this birthday trip itinerary is Monte Carlo, where Kylie and Travis Scott, 28, docked on Aug. 16.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO partied with Kris, Corey, Stormi Webster, Sofia Richie, Scott Disick, Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolau and more friends as she rang in a new 20-something year on a megayacht in Italy on Aug. 10. Kris also spent rare one-on-one time with Sofia to shop in Portofino, Italy on Aug. 13, before everyone headed into the South of France on Aug. 14. On that same day, Kylie shared footage of her jumping off the megayacht and into the sea. Kris’ boyfriend just had one critique about the post. “U have to add that we jumped 71ft Lol. Not bad,” Corey commented.

Amid all the birthday hub-bub, Kris made sure to pen her youngest daughter a sweet tribute on Aug. 10. “Can’t believe you are 22…It is the greatest joy and blessing to be your mommy and watch you grow into such an beautiful woman inside and out,” Kris began her birthday shout-out on Instagram, which was accompanied by Kylie’s childhood pictures. “You are the most amazing daughter, sister, friend and mommy…. watching you with Stormi has been such a wonderful blessing. I am so proud of you… You are truly an old soul and such an inspiration to everyone. your creativity, generosity and huge heart is truly remarkable! You are an angel girl and I love you more than you will ever know. 💕mommy.”