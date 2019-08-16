Brody Jenner Sends Love To ‘Best Friend’ Kaitlynn Carter After Miley Cyrus Kiss Pics: I ‘Love & Care’ For Her

Brody Jenner is speaking out after his ex, Kaitlynn Carter, was seen kissing Miley Cyrus in Italy. ‘The Hills’ star gave a surprising show of support for his ex & pleaded for fans not to direct ‘negativity’ at her.



Despite their August 2 breakup, all is well between Brody Jenner, 35, and his ex, Kaitlynn Carter, 30. The Hills star spoke out about his ex on Aug. 16 in a lengthy Instagram post. “There is far too much negativity being directed at someone who I love and care about very much,” the reality star wrote. “I feel the need to set the story straight. Kaitlynn and I have been best friends for 6 years, and we continue to be. We, like many others before us and many after us, grew in different directions over those same 6 years,” he shared.

“Kaitlynn is a wonderful person, beautiful and fun to be with, always a positive force in my life,” he continued. “We decided the best move for both of us was to keep our love for each other strong but move forward separately with our lives. I respect Kaitlynn and care deeply about her. She deserves to be able to move forward in her life with respect and happiness.”

Kaitlynn has since caught wind of the post and even left a comment below her ex’s message. The Hills star placed a red heart emoji below the IG post and proved that she and her ex are indeed on good terms after all. You cans see Brody’s post in full for yourself, below.

The loving message comes after Kaitlynn made headlines due to her steamy makeout session with Miley Cyrus on Aug. 9. The two openly locked lips in a passionate make out session and had their arms around each other while sunbathing. Less than 24 hours later, Miley’s camp announced that she’d split from her 29-year-old husband, Liam Hemsworth.