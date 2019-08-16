The OG ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ cast were young and single when they filmed the ground-breaking series. Now Brian Austin Green is revealing which of his female co-stars he hooked up with.

With a cast of young, beautiful people it was inevitable that in the original Beverly Hills 90210 that some of the actors and actresses might have had a little sumthin sumthin going on off-screen. Brian Austin Green has admitted to shagging not one but two of his co-stars. The first is Tori Spelling, 46, who played his high school girlfriend and virginal love interest on the show. BAG appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Aug. 15 and the revelation didn’t happen until the non-televised online after-show where the guests took caller questions.

“Did you and Tori Spelling have a romantic relationship while filming 90210 since she said you two hooked up,” a female caller asked him. Brian, 46, looked taken aback and said “No…no…wait, SHE said that? Tori said that we did?” and Andy confirmed that Tori had previously said they hooked up. After hesitating a bit, Brian admitted “We hooked up. We did, We were young, so that’s what young people do.”

Brian denied hooking up with any of the other original 90210 stars including Shannen Doherty, 48, Jennie Garth, 47, and Gabrielle Carteris, 58. But he did admit that he got it on with Tiffani Amber Thiessen, 45, who joined the show in season five to replace the departing Shannen. However, the romance wasn’t from being co-stars. “Tiffani and I were dating before she started doing the show,” Brian admitted.

On the original 90210, Tori’s Donna Martin lost her virginity to show boyfriend, Brian’s David Silver. She told E! News during press rounds for BH90210 that he was in fact not the man she lost her virginity to in real life. But it’s sweet that Brian was willing to keep their off-screen rendezvous’ secret until being told that Tori had already spilled the dish that they had hooked up.