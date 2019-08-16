‘Bachelor’ Star Bekah Martinez Proudly Rocks Hairy Legs On Red Carpet: It’s ‘Self Love’

The reality star has been vocal about her dislike of shaving, admitting she stopped over a year ago.

Bekah Martinez, 24, is happy in her own skin! The former Bachelor star posted a photo showcasing her hairy legs on her Instagram page Friday, August 16. In the photo, followers could clearly see the dark hair on her ankles and calves, as she rocked a sexy mini blazer dress while attending a red carpet event with her former co-stars Corinne Olympios and Kendall Long. “I went to a red carpet event without shaving my legs!! This may sound really dumb, but it was a big deal for me,” Bekah shared. “I’ve finally gotten to the point where I feel (almost) totally comfortable like this.” The reality star initially shared that she stopped shaving in April 2018 through her Instagram story, going into detail about how using a razor aggravated her eczema.

“I stopped shaving my legs and armpits about a year ago as a practice of self-love. I grew up HATING the hair on my body. I was teased for it, snuck my mom’s razor at age 9, and would pray that god would remove my hair from the neck down,” the reality star revealed. “I would panic every time I got invited to go swimming and hadn’t shaved.” The photo also gave Bekah’s followers a look at her two small ankle tattoos.

Bekah shared that part of the decision was inspired by becoming a mom, as she gave birth to her daughter Ruthie Ray with Grayston Leonard on February 2. “When I got pregnant, I decided to work to overcome this insecurity. It’s not about ‘not believing in shaving’, it’s about believing I AM BEAUTIFUL, ATTRACTIVE AND ‘FEMININE’ NO MATTER WHERE I HAVE HAIR ON MY BODY,” her lengthy caption continued. “It’s about showing girls you don’t have to listen when society tells you your natural features are ugly or gross. It has taken months to get used to it. The horrible online comments don’t help. But I’m getting there.”

The post has already racked up over 50,000 likes and has drawn comments from plenty of followers — including fellow Bachelor star Ali Fedotowsky. “I just think you’re an amazing human being. That is all. 😘,” Ali wrote. Another follower wrote, “I don’t know what it is, but you have changed my views on so many things.”

The Chatty Broads podcast host looked stunning at the event, showing off her cleavage and tan in the plunging teal mini. She accessorized with a floral clutch, plenty of rings and on-trend blue suede slides, while her dark hair was pulled back in an elegant french-braid bun. “Remember, if someone has a problem with the way you look, that’s an issue with THEIR mentality, not YOUR body,” Bekah concluded her post.