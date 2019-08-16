Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Are All Smiles On Romantic Honeymoon — Sweet Pic

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are the cutest newlyweds on their honeymoon in Positano, Italy. The couple smiled for a sweet photo on the trip.

Italy is certainly the place to be this summer! Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are the latest stars to be spotted on the Amalfi Coast, but they may have the sweetest reason to be there. The newlyweds flocked to the picturesque cliff town of Positano to celebrate their honeymoon after getting married on Aug. 11.

Jared, 30, shared an adorable photo from the romantic trip to his Instagram. In the image, Jared wrapped his arm around his wife, 31, as they smiled for the camera on a boat with the pastel town in the background. Ashley looked gorgeous in a denim button-up dress, while her husband kept it casual in a t-shirt and navy shorts. Jared captioned the photo, “Mr. and Mrs. Ashley I.” Gender norms be damned.

The Bachelor in Paradise alums tied the knot on Sunday in a memorable Rhode Island ceremony. “The night was beautiful!” a source previously told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. ““They had a series of entertainment from a young band to a string quartet to a DJ! Absolutely no detail was overlooked.”

“They were both radiating the entire day,” the insider continued, adding, “They both cried a ton which was such a sight to see. His sister and dad gave speeches.” How sweet! We hope these two have the best time on their honeymoon!