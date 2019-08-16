Ava Max & Bishop Briggs To Kick Off 2019 MTV VMAs Weekend With Special Concert At Webster Hall

The 2019 MTV VMAs won’t be a one night only event! Ava Max & Bishop Briggs will excitingly be starting off VMAs weekend with a special concert at Webster Hall, HollywoodLife can exclusively report!

The 2019 VMAs are the gift that keeps on giving! As more incredible performers continue to be announced for this year’s show, HollywoodLife.com can EXCLUSIVELY reveal that Ava Max and Bishop Briggs will be special guests for the 2019 VMAs Kickoff Concert, brought to you by MTV and Altice USA. The incredible show will take place on Saturday, August 24th at 8:00 PM ET in the famous Webster Hall in NYC. Just two days ahead of the major VMAs show, the kickoff concert will also celebrate the launch of Altice Amplify, an “intelligent, high-fidelity home speaker from Altice USA that delivers an unparalleled audio experience while powering the connected home.”

Ava Max cinched her first VMA nomination this year in the “Best New Artist Category,” alongside Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish. Her hit “Sweet But Psycho” topped the charts in 2019 and continues to be a hit jam. Bishop Briggs garnered a nod in the “MTV Push Artist of the Year” category at the 2018 VMAs, following her chilling Church Of Scars studio album. Both Ava and Bishop will be giving away tickets to their biggest fans on social media, plus, fans can pick up free tickets at Altice USA’s Optimum Experience Centers in the South Shore Mall in Bay Shore, New York and the Garden State Plaza in Paramus, NJ, from Friday, August 16th through Friday, August 23rd.

The VMAs, which will take place live at 8 PM ET on August 26th from the Prudential Center in Newark, NY, are also going to be a star-studded event with incredible performances! Taylor Swift will be taking the stage just days after the release of her highly-anticipated album Lover, as will Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, J Balvin, and more to be announced! It’s going to be a show to remember, and you won’t want to miss it!