Tyler Cameron Strolls Solo In NYC After Revealing He’s ‘Apartment Hunting’ Amid Gigi Hadid Dates

Tyler Cameron was spotted out alone in New York after revealing he’s looking for an apartment in the Big Apple following dates with Gigi Hadid.

Tyler Cameron‘s scoping out new neighborhoods! The Bachelorette alum, 26, was spotted out in New York after going for a run in Central Park. He then took selfies and photos with fans in the middle of the park on the afternoon of Aug. 14. Tyler rocked a red long-sleeved t-shirt with the Stanford Football logo on it, along with grey shorts, a baseball cap and New Balance sneakers.

The outing came the same day that the Florida resident revealed he might be looking to move to the Big Apple. “Apartment hunting… send recommendations,” he wrote in his Instagram Stories on Wednesday. The message was paired with a video from a NYC rooftop with a view of One World Trade Center.

There have been plenty of Tyler sightings in New York lately, although he has usually been accompanied by Gigi Hadid. The pair have been spotted on various dates together since their first one on Aug. 4, just a few days after The Bachelorette ended last month. Most recently, these two were seen walking down a NYC street with friends following dinner at the Le Turtle restaurant on Aug. 13.

Tyler and Gigi were also seen together at Frames Bowling Lounge with a group of friends on Aug. 5. “You could tell they were interested in each other and were being very flirtatious throughout the night,” an eyewitness told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

The insider added: “They were playfully teasing each other, kept giggling, and they couldn’t stop smiling. It definitely seemed like they had a great time in each other’s company and didn’t take their eyes off each other despite hanging with a group of their friends.”