Trina Reveals If She Has ‘Beef’ With Nicki Minaj After Rapper Was Accused Of Not Promoting Their Collab

Nicki Minaj & Trina dropped their fiery collab ‘BAPS’ earlier this summer, but Trina’s camp insisted that Nicki didn’t do enough to support the song. Now — Trina is addressing the drama.

After Trina’s A&R manager called out Nicki Minaj, 36, for not promoting their collab “BAPS,” and insisted she’s a “deceiver,” Trina is sharing her own thoughts on the situation. According to the rapper, there’s no bad blood between her and Nicki at all. During an IG Live session on Aug. 14, she got real about drama. “There is no beef between me and Nicki Minaj,” she said in the video. “There will be no disrespect for Nicki Minaj or nobody else that’s on my album. I appreciate each and every artist that took the initiative to be a part of this album.”

Trina went on to blame the whole scenario on “bad business,” but was sure to say that Nicki “did her part.” The remarks come two days after Trina’s A&R, Reginald Saunders, took shots at Nicki. “I want to address the issue so bad about this #BAPS record and VIDEO and it’s taking everything inside of me to remain quiet,” he wrote on Instagram. “This isn’t the first time @nickiminaj has pulled this stunt and trust me it’s cool. I can’t get over how fake people can be for a Lil fame, likes and followers. when everyone tried to warn me I still gave her the benefit of the doubt,” he said. “I can’t wait to see how all of this is about to play out because you can’t stop karmas reign, shame on you .. I mostly feel sorry for the #barbs because they have no clue of the deceiver and manipulator their leader is.”

Nicki has also spoken out about the situation and defended herself during an episode of Queen Radio on Aug. 12. “Right now Trina’s camp is accusing me of not doing enough to push her song ‘Baps,'” Nicki said on her radio show. “I have my own schedule… it’s not fair that people don’t understand that. I would never have someone from my team disrespect somebody that has been nothing but real to me.”

Trina finally gives us her comments on the entire Nicki Minaj, “Baps” and A&R situation and she says it’s all because of “bad business”. pic.twitter.com/fU6dr2E0Uj — TAE. 🌓 (@ThatGeminiTae) August 15, 2019

From one rap queen to another, it’s nice to see these ladies are letting this drama roll right off their shoulders. The two collaborators first dropped “BAPS” on June 19 and fans instantly flipped for the hard-hitting track. Hear Trina speak out on the dramatic situation, above.