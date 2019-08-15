‘The Voice’: Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Fight & Flirt As They Go Head-To-Head In 1st Season 17 Promo

Sparks are flying between Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton on ‘The Voice.’ John Legend says that he can’t wait for ‘America’s favorite couple’ to fight it out in this season 17 promo and we totally agree.

The Voice returns for season 17 on Sept. 23 and Gwen Stefani, 49, is back as a coach. This means that Gwen and her longtime boyfriend Blake Shelton, 43, will be facing off this season as coaches, alongside John Legend, 40, and Kelly Clarkson, 37. The first season 17 promo shows that all is fair in love and war between the adorable couple. “You want to fight, Blakey?” a very flirty Gwen says in the promo. Blake quips, “I’m probably going to pay for this later.” Kelly jokes, “He gets no cuddles!”

Gwen has no problem blocking Blake from a contestant. The singer, wearing a gorgeous gold mini dress, flaunts her victory right in front of Blake. “Why are you doing this to me? I thought you loved me!” Blake tells Gwen. John says what we’re all thinking, “I’m excited to see America’s favorite couple fight it out.” Season 17 isn’t going to be boring, that’s for sure.

But at the end of the day, Gwen and Blake are head over heels in love. The final seconds of the promo show Gwen going up to Blake to give him a sweet hug. This season is going to be all about Gwen and Blake. We wouldn’t have it any other way.

This is Gwen’s first season back on The Voice since season 12. She was previously a coach alongside Blake in season 7 and season 9. Season 17 marks the first season without Adam Levine, 40, as a coach. His departure was announced in May 2019. While we will miss Adam, it’s great to have Gwen back. The Voice will air Mondays and Tuesdays this fall at 8 p.m. on NBC.