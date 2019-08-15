‘Hills’ Stars Not Surprised By Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter’s Kiss: They Were ‘Always’ Together

‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ stars Jason and Ashley Wahler knew Brody and Kaitlynn’s relationship was on the rocks long before breakup.

Jason Wahler, 32, and his wife Ashley, 30, are speaking out on Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter‘s bombshell split — and revealing that it wasn’t so shocking after all. Jason — who returned to reality TV for The Hills: New Beginnings — confirmed that Brody and Kaitlynn’s marriage was “rocky for sure” in a new interview with Access Hollywood. While the split was headline making enough, there’s been further controversy around Kaitlynn’s sexy rendezvous with Miley Cyrus in Italy, along with Brody’s reported PDA with 22-year-old model, Josie Canseco. Miley, of course, is also going through a very public split of her own with longtime love Liam Hemsworth. The back-to-back breakups were both announced less than two weeks ago.

“You will see a lot more of people’s relationships and why per se they didn’t work out,” Ashley teased, suggesting viewers of The Hills: New Beginnings will get a deeper look at what drove Brody and Kaitlynn — who were together for years before committing in a non-legal wedding ceremony in Bali — apart. When probed specifically on Brody and Kaitlynn’s relationship and if she thought they were headed for splitsville, Ashley confidently answered “definitely. I hate to say definitely because I respect everybody’s relationship, but I will say there are a lot of things that people did not get to see that happened.” Fans of the show were quick to notice drama in Kaitlynn and Brody’s marriage as early as the premiere, when Kaitlynn was unhappy about Brody’s all-night partying. Kaitlynn, 30, also expressed she was ready to have a child in the near future, which Brody, 35, seemed unsure about.

Jason and Ashley, who tied the knot in 2013, also shared they were well aware of Brody and Kaitlynn’s close relationships with both Miley and Liam. “I have had a lot of conversations with Kaitlynn during the season, and her, Miley, Liam and Brody would always hang out together,” she revealed. “So, I know they have all been friends for a long time.” The previously existing friendships further explain Brody’s tongue-in-cheek joke about holding hands with Liam Hemsworth on Sunday, August 11.

Ashley and Jason weren’t the first Hills co-stars to notice trouble in paradise. Brody’s former BFF, Spencer Pratt, described Brody as a “hostage” in the marriage and also labelled Kaitlynn as “controlling.”