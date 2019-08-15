Sophie Turner Gushes Over Joe Jonas On 30th Bday: You’re The ‘Best Thing’ To Happen To Me

Hollywood’s cutest couple has struck again. Sophie Turner shared the SWEETEST message in honor of hubby Joe Jonas’ 30th bday & it will melt your heart.

Sophie Turner, 23, was sure to send Joe Jonas, 30, lots of love as he celebrated a milestone birthday on Aug. 15 — his 30th! The Game Of Thrones actress took to Instagram with some sweet words for her new husband. “Happy birthday to my love and the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” the star wrote, while sharing a snapshot of the Jonas Brothers member.“@joejonas I love you,” she added.

In the photo, the boy bander was pictured sitting on a beautiful terrace as the sun set behind him. His tattoos were on full display and he appeared to be at a restaurant. Sophie topped the photo post off with a cupcake emoji. But — she wasn’t the only one to send Joe some birthday love. In fact, Joe received dozens of messages from friends and family that he shared to his IG stories. The “Sucker” singer was one lucky birthday boy!

Of course, his bandmates and brothers couldn’t let the day go by without sending well wishes too. His older brother, Kevin Jonas, 31, dedicated a post to the DNCE frontman that morning. “Happy 30th birthday to this incredible dude! @joejonas you are the man we love you so much now let’s play a show and party,” he wrote. The message coincided with a snapshot of all three brothers rocking out on-stage together.