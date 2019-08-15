Rihanna Shows Off Her Incredible Curves In Sexy New Savage X Fenty Lingerie Pic

Rihanna flaunted her sexy body in a fire new Instagram photo to promote her latest Savage X Fenty Lingerie drop!

Rihanna, 31, is giving us some serious “Wild Thoughts”! The Fenty Beauty founder is seen posing in nothing but a lavender bra and panties in a campaign photo for her newest Savage X Fenty collection posted Thursday, August 15. Riri proudly shows off her sexy curves in the photo, including a side profile look at her incredible derrière, as she seductively poses on a bed in the vintage-themed image — SEE THE PIC HERE!

The Barbados native is rocking a serious island glow, as she gives the camera a sweet and seductive smile while she places her hands on her thighs. The pic, which was posted by Savage X Fenty’s official Instagram account, is captioned, “@badgalriri doin’ THE MOST with that billion dollar smile 💜🤑” — we couldn’t agree more! Wearing less makeup than usual, the pop star looks pretty and natural as her luscious locks cascade down her back. We are also loving her summer-ready turquoise nails!

To complete her bedroom-ready look, Rihanna pairs the stunning lingerie set — which features an animal print and racy mesh details — with a sky high pair of heels, and bracelets on both wrists. The sexy snap was taken by celebrity photographer Dennis Leupold, who also took some seriously steamy photos of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello for the promotion of “Senorita.”

As always, fans jumped in on the comments, immediately reacting to their Queen’s fire photo. “Okay ummm idk how she does it, but HOW IS SHE SO PERFECTLY GORGEOUS?! I’M SO SHOOK😭😭😍😍💕,” one fan commented. “Why is she so damn gorgeous 😍” another posted. “I’ve always been insecure about my body, but when I got my first pairs of undies by @savagexfenty…I felt really good!!…You guys really made me feel prettier and so much better about my body. 🙌🏼”, a third person shared.

Rihanna has been keeping busy lately, kicking off the week with an epic shopping trip to Eataly at Los Angeles’ ritzy Century City Mall (where, by the way, she was pushing her own cart). She was also out on a dinner date with her billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel, along with her mom and brother, at the semi-private Mason in Santa Monica.