RHOA’s NeNe Leakes Says Season 12 Will Be ‘Great’ Despite Cast Feuding: I ‘Face Confrontation Head On’

Season 11 of ‘RHOA’ has wrapped, but fans aren’t the only ones looking ahead to season 12! NeNe Leakes caught up with HL for an EXCLUSIVE chat & teased what’s to come.

For Real Housewives Of Atlanta fans that can’t wait for season twelve to air, well, NeNe Leakes, 51, is right there with you. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, the reality star revealed that she thinks the forthcoming season of the drama-filled show will be “great,” though she knows there will always be confrontation. “I can look in their face and I tell you, I’m still NeNe now. I’ve still got to say a whole lot. I’m sure I’m going to have some take and I’m still going to face the confrontation head on, whatever it is,” she said. “I can tell you that we’re going to have a great season 12 of RHOA…that I can tell you,” she told us.

When asked if she thinks the new season will bring a new, more relaxed version of NeNe, the reality star admitted the fans can probably expect that. “I think it’s going to be a lot chiller, but I want to see what these other girls [on the show] are going to do because they all talk about they’re such exciting people, so, I’m excited to see what it’s going to be like.”

While the reality star has experienced her fair share of drama on previous seasons of the Bravo show, NeNe admits that on the forthcoming season, she will be the first to step up and play peace maker. “Look, I’ve been on this show a really long time and I’ve seen a lot of different things happen before the camera, behind the scenes — anything and everything, and I love the show and I want to see the show be successful and I want to see it go on for years and years and years. So — if I can help these girls work out an issue, I will. And so, I’ve definitely tried to figure out a way to deal with all of these different personalities which is not easy. I try to hold my tongue a little bit less which is very different for me, which is a learning process for myself. All of this is me taking baby steps, you know what I’m saying, and that’s not to say that I was wrong. You may be wrong, but this is me taking baby steps and trying to see if I can help everyone workout their differences while trying to work on my own differences with everyone.”

However, that doesn’t mean it will be all rainbows and butterflies. “What it looks like on the show and what’s been is two different things,” the star admits. “Me personally, I don’t want conflict. But, when conflict comes my way, I will face it straight on,” she tells HollywoodLife.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 12 is expected to air on Bravo in fall of 2019.