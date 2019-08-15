See Pic
Miranda Lambert Holds Hands With Husband Brendan McLoughlin After Dropping New Song ‘Bluebird’

Miranda Lambert enjoyed a romantic stroll with Brendan McLoughlin in New York City on Aug. 15, where her husband’s son lives. She made an exciting announcement that day, and we’re not just talking about her latest single!

It was a happy day for Miranda Lambert, and you could see it right on her face. The 35-year-old country star was photographed walking hand-in-hand with her husband, NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin, en route to dinner in New York City on Aug. 15. She smiled for the paparazzo, and her beau grinned even harder! The lovers, who just tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Jan. 2019, were truly in sync thanks to the pink accents in their outfits: Miranda’s hot pink headband, and Brendan’s salmon button-down shirt.

In addition to her hair accessory, Miranda stayed true to her country queen brand in a Janis Joplin T-shirt, mini denim skirt and black cowboy boots. At one point, Brendan was even pictured holding a baby car seat (Landon, his nine-month-old son, lives in NYC with the cop’s ex Kaihla Rettinger). As you could infer from Miranda and Brendan’s smiley faces, it was a good day — and equally good news arrived as well!

Following a three year wait since Miranda’s last album dropped, The Weight of These Wings, the singer announced she’s releasing a 14-track record called Wildcard on Nov. 1! She even threw in a wildcard in the form of a new single, “Bluebird,” on Aug. 15. If you’re feeling down, give the song a listen. It’s all about how Miranda vows to always keep a “light on” in her soul even if, per say, “34 was bad” — Miranda turned 35 in Nov. 2018. FYI, that’s the same month she met Brendan.

Miranda’s home base is in the country capital of Nashville, Tennessee, but she and Brendan have been enjoying the concrete jungle of NYC this summer. They were pictured holding hands on separate occasions on the sidewalks of NYC in July and June, and Brendan can especially enjoy downtime given his recent career update. “Police Officer Brendan McLoughlin is on an authorized leave of absence,” NYPD spokesperson Sgt. Brendan Ryan told HollywoodLife on July 22. The police department couldn’t divulge more details.

Despite Miranda and Brendan’s frequent hangouts in NYC, Miranda’s still planted in Nashvile! “They have no plans to move to New York full time but they will continue to spend lots of time there,” a source EXCLUSVELY told HollywoodLife. “[Brendan’s] son is there, and they both do love being in the city. But having places in both New York and Tennessee works best for them because Miranda‘s a true country girl, she needs her space and her farm and animals so there is no way she could live full time in New York, or any other city.”