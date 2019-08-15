Lamar Odom Kisses New GF Sabrina Parr As The Jet Out Of Los Angeles – See Pics

Lamar Odom and his new girlfriend Sabrina Parr are hitting the friendly skies for a romantic getaway. The couple jetted out of L.A.X. and couldn’t contain their love, openly making out.

Lamar Odom is head over heels for new girlfriend Sabrina Parr and now they’re taking their love on a getaway. The 39-year-old former NBA star and the personal trainer are headed on their first vacation as a couple, jetting out of L.A.X. on Aug. 15. The couple couldn’t contain their feelings for each other at the check-in counter, kissing each other passionately. They had two large metal suitcases and Lamar bent down and held on to Sabrina’s arm as she put her hand up to touch his cheek as they locked lips.

The athletic couple dressed comfortably for their flight. Lamar was wearing black, white and grey python print shorts and a black t-shirt and had his black carry-on backpack over his shoulders. Sabrina showed off her fit trainer body in a block print green, black and white athleisure wear set of leggings and a matching jacket. At one point she even reached up to sweetly touch Lamar’s cheek in a loving and tender gesture.

This relationship has moved fast — he first announced it with an Instagram pic of Sabrina sitting on his lap with the caption, “What we have is much more than they can see… @getuptoparr ❤⭐️🏆” on Aug. 2. One week later he proclaimed his love, posting an Aug. 9 IG photo of the pair on a hike with the former NBA star holding and kissing petite Sabrina while she wrapped her legs around his waist. Lamar then wrote, “I never thought I’d feel this way again… love you queen ❤️✊🏿” in the caption.

It’s been a long road for Lamar to find love again. He and ex-wife Khloe Kardashian filed for divorce in 2013 but he suffered a near-fatal drug overdose in Oct. of 2015 in a Nevada brothel. Since a judge hadn’t signed off on their divorce papers, Khloe had them pulled so she could oversee his medical care and months of recovery. Due to the stroke he suffered, Lamar had to re-learn how to walk, talk and read. In 2016 after a miracle recovery, the couple finally divorced. Sabrina is the former L.A. Lakers player’s first serous girlfriend since then and it’s clear that he loves being in love again.