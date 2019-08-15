These lovebirds have all the right moves. During Kylie Jenner’s European birthday celebration, the ‘KUWTK’ star was spotted dancing with her love and baby daddy, Travis Scott!

It’s been days since Kylie Jenner turned 22, but she’s keeping the birthday celebration going. While hanging out with her friends, Sofia Richie, Stassie Karanikolaou and Yris Palmer, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star grabbed her bae, Travis Scott, for a bit of dancing. The intimate moment between Stormi Webster’s parents was caught on Yris’ Instagram, which a fan so kindly tweeted out. Though the clip is brief, it’s clear that Kylie is having the time of her life, especially since Travis is there.

This dance party was taken at a beachside restaurant in Saint Tropez. In videos posted to Kylie’s Instagram Story, the ladies are all seen dancing and partying while Scott Disick, Kris Jenner, and Corey Gamble relax while taking in the beautiful scenery. In one clip, Kylie and Sofia join Stassie and Yris in a round of shots! While Sofia is only 20, the legal drinking age in France is 18, so it’s all good! At least, it was for the KarJenner party. Onlookers from the beach watched on in utter amazement at what they saw.

Kylie’s birthday celebration has been full of shots, sexy bikinis, dance parties, and death-defying stunts. Kylie shared a shocking video on Aug. 13, in which she’s seen jumping off the side of a yacht. “I’m so scared,” Kylie said right before plunging 71-feet into the waters below. After all, if you’ve chartered a luxurious yacht to travel around France and Italy, why not use it as a diving board? “Hell of a LIFE” Kylie captioned the video. “You are a queen!!!!” Kylie’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, wrote in the comments section.

kylie and travis dancing omg my heart will explode pic.twitter.com/Hr7vOoBXWP — otávio (@stormischanel) August 15, 2019

In fact, everything about Kylie’s birthday has been perfect – well, almost perfect. Her father, Caitlyn Jenner, 69, made a huge mistake when she tried to wish Kylie a Happy Birthday. “Life was so simple back then, but life is so good today. Happy birthday to my little baby @kyliejenner,” she wrote on Instagram….except she included a picture of Kendall Jenner instead of Kylie. Thankfully, Kylie is “having way too much fun on her trip to be spending her energy getting upset over her dad posting the wrong baby picture,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s such a dad move, she’s not mad at all. If anything it was a funny reminder of her dad on her birthday.”