Kylie Jenner’s birthday may be over, but the celebrations continued with a wild day party in the ultra ritzy south of France on Aug. 15!

Kylie Jenner, 22, is keeping the party going on her lavish European getaway, dancing and taking shots with Sofia Richie, 20 (the legal drinking age in France is 18) as their trip continued on Aug. 15. The girls were joined by other members of their crew, including Dior bikini clad Stassie Karanikolaou and Yris Palmer. They dined and enjoyed tunes at a beachside restaurant in Saint Tropez. In the videos, which were posted on Kylie’s Instagram story, the ladies are seen partying while Scott Disick, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble take in the gorgeous scenery. Sofia, who was dancing on a table while holding a full shot glass, looked like she was greatly enjoying her booze-filled afternoon. Appropriately, the shots were served with orange and lime wedges to offset the strong taste. SEE THE VIDEO HERE.

The group caused quite a stir, as fellow dinners and onlookers from the beach could be spotted snapping videos and photos on their phones. Kylie labeled one of the videos “party started,” and seemed to be living it up on her legendary vacation. At one point, her boyfriend Travis Scott, 28, jumped into the DJ booth, likely to change up some up some of the tunes. In other clips posted by Kylie’s BFF Stassie, friend Victoria Villarroel could be seen twerking in front of the entire restaurant. While loud music suggested they could have been attending a day party, some older diners spotted in the video remained seated as they tried to enjoy their lunch.

Kylie & co. have been making headlines for their sexy looks on the trip, and the latest beachside party was no exception. For her second day in France, the billionaire opted for a button down, burnt orange mini, once again displaying her toned legs and thighs. Kylie kept her luscious dark hair up in a bun, giving us all the old Hollywood feels. Sofia, who has also been showing off her incredible body and perfect on the getaway, sported skintight mini dress as she grooved to the tunes.

In other videos, Travis and Kylie — who haven’t been shy about PDA on the trip — were seen enjoying a sweet and romantic moment as they put on a show with their salsa moves. Of note, 18-month-old Stormi didn’t seem to be present as her mom was throwing back shots and letting loose, though Kylie did share a cute video of her daughter a few hours prior.