Kourtney Kardashian: It’s ‘Bittersweet’ She Wasn’t With ‘Improved’ Scott Disick While They Were A Couple

While Kourtney Kardashian is glad Scott Disick has matured and is no longer a party boy, part of her wishes she could have had a taste of the new and improved man he is today.

Sometimes timing is everything. For Scott Disick, he was a wild party boy when he was with Kourtney Kardashian. Even after they had three kids he still didn’t settle down, constantly hosting club openings, mingling with sexy ladies and drinking to the point he ended up in rehab in 2015, the same year the couple split for good. Now the 36-year-old is a completely changed man with girlfriend of two years Sofia Richie, 20, being a loving, loyal boyfriend with a much more stable life and career. It’s a little “bittersweet” for Kourtney, 40, to see.

“Kourtney couldn’t be more proud of how far Scott has come and how much he’s matured these past few years. He really has stepped up and been the man she’s always known he could be. But a part of her feels it’s bittersweet because she struggled with his partying ways in the past while they were together and it was a challenge experiencing that side of him while they were together,” a Kardashian source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Kourtney is absolutely grateful she has a happy, healthy co-parenting relationship with Scott now, and she knows what an amazing father he always has been. But it would have been nice to enjoy this new and improved side of Scott while they were still a couple. Nonetheless, she really does think Sofia is perfect for him and helped bring that side out in him and she’s not sure it would have happened any other way,” our insider adds.

It was so incredibly apparent how close Scott and Sofia have become when the Flip It Like Disick star and the model got invited aboard Kylie Jenner’s birthday week cruise of Italy’s Amalfi Coast beginning on Aug. 7. He constantly had his arm protectively around the heiress, gave her plenty of attention and some cute PDA while yachting with Travis Scott, 28, Kris Jenner, 63, and several of Kylie’s closest pals. It also showed how welcome Scott and Sofia are into the family ever since Kourtney finally gave the relationship her blessing during a pre-Christmas 2018 trip to Mexico with the couple.