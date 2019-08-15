Kim Kardashian Shrieks While Watching BFF La La Anthony Kiss Brian Austin Green On ‘BH90210’

Kim Kardashian couldn’t hold back her excitement as her BFF smooched Brian Austin Green in a sexy scene from ‘BH90210’!

Kim Kardashian, 38, is the most supportive friend a gal could ask for! The reality star couldn’t contain her enthusiasm while watching her close friend La La Anthony on an episode of BH90210. In the scene, La La, 39, engages in a steamy kiss with her on-screen husband, Brian Austin Green, 46. Kim, who posted the reaction on her Instagram story, shrieks a very loud “wooooo!!!” while watching the hot scene along with La La herself, and La La’s 12-year-old son Kiyan Anthony. The group appeared to be having a viewing party for the latest episode, which aired on Wednesday, August 14 — WATCH THE VIDEO HERE!

“Gosh, the lights aren’t on — I need the flash on!” Kim can be heard saying as she moves the camera from the television screen to her BFF, who’s laughing and sitting on the couch in the dimmed room. While watching the on-screen couple, Kim excitedly says, “Gosh, I love these –” before screeching again. Of course, she tagged her bestie in the video with a large typeface font, displaying their BFF status loud and proud.

Hilariously, Kim urges 12-year-old Kiyan to “look away” while his mom engages in the sexy kiss. La La is still married to Kiyan’s dad, NBA star Carmelo Anthony but the duo have been on a bumpy road since allegations of cheating surfaced. In the series, which was shot in Vancouver, La La plays R&B and hiphop star Shay, who is the wife of Brian Austin Green’s fictional character (which is based on his actual self). The chemistry-filled scene features Brian getting excited about filming the re-boot, as he jokes about hiring an assistant. Kiyan didn’t seem to be bothered by the smooch, and can be overheard saying “Okay Mommy, I see you!” off camera.

Kim, who grew up in Beverly Hills during the original series’ heyday, has been vocal about loving the show. The superfan tweeted about the reboot back in May, saying “I am so ready for this! Having a 90210 area code growing up while the show was on literally was everything!!!!!! I cannot wait!!!!!!”