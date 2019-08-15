Kendall Jenner looked absolutely amazing when she showed off her toned figure in a sports bra & biker shorts while walking her dog on August 14.

Move over Emily Ratajkowski, we have a new sexy dogwalker and it’s Kendall Jenner. The 23-year-old supermodel took her dog for a walk on a hiking trail in LA on Wednesday, August 14, when she opted to wear quite the revealing outfit. It’s no secret that Kendall has the most insane figure and she loves to show it off every chance she gets. For the outing, she threw on a pair of skintight high-waisted black biker shorts, which she styled with a bright neon green Adidas sports bra. The neon bra was lined with a black stripe and put her unbelievably toned abs on full display, while the biker shorts were extra short, showing off her amazing long, lean legs. Kendall accessorized her athleisure look with a pair of black Yeezy sneakers, her favorite pair of Kim Kardashian West x Carolina Lemke Dusk Sunglasses, and a cute little messy ponytail. Earlier that day, she was out and about wearing the same exact outfit, but had an Aerosmith Just Push Play Shirt over her sports bra.

Lately, Kendall has been putting her abs on full display more than usual, and just this past weekend, on Sunday, August 11, Kendall stepped out in basically a bra again. She stepped out for a shopping trip when she rocked a cute little Zimmermann Heathers Cropped Floral Linen Top, which was more of a bra than a shirt and had thin spaghetti straps that tied at the top of her shoulders. Kendall paired the super cropped top with high-waisted, baggy dark wash Olivia Oblanc Double Front Frayed Jeans, Adidas Originals Continental 80 Sneakers, a Louis Vuitton Graffiti Pochette Bag, and of course, her go-to Kim Kardashian West x Carolina Lemke Dusk Sunglasses.

We have to admit, seeing Kendall in a revealing outfit while walking her dog totally reminds us of Emily Ratajkowski, 28, who has become the queen of dog-walking style these past few months. Emily adopted a puppy, Colombo, back in May, and since then she’s been treating the streets of NYC as her runway. Similar to Kendall, Emily has also been spotted dog-walking while wearing a sexy pair of skintight black Aime Leon Dore Biker Shorts, styled with a long-sleeve white Aime Leon Dore Crop Top Crewneck sweatshirt.

No matter what Kendall wears – whether it’s a casual outfit or a dazzling red carpet ensemble – she always manages to look amazing.