Julianne Hough Makes Out With Brooks Laich After Bombshell Reveal That She’s ‘Not Straight’

Weeks after opening up about her sexuality, Julianne Hough passionately kissed her hubby, Brooks Laich, at a Hollywood event, and she tells us how glad her ‘truth’ is finally ‘out there.’

She’s “not straight,” but she’s certainly in love. Dancing With The Stars’ Julianne Hough, 31, planted a passionate kiss on the lips of Brooks Laich, 36, at the Dance Industry Awards in Hollywood on Aug. 14. This loving display on the red carpet came after the America’s Got Talent judge explained to Women’s Health how she recently came out to her husband. If Julianne was nervous that sharing this personal side to her would negatively impact her marriage, clearly it did the opposite. Both she and Brooks looked even more in love while attending the industry event.

Julianne, when detailing the moment she revealed her sexuality to Brook, used the term “not straight.” She didn’t refer to herself as pansexual, bisexual, queer, or any other label one might use to refer to a “not straight” person. While some might be frustrated to have their sexuality put into a box like this, Julianne told HollywoodLife ahead of the AGT quarter-finals that she’s okay with it. “I know my truth and the energy behind whatever I said and what was out there,” Julianne told us. “People will define and label anything in this world and everything in this world. So I am not mad if people want to do that! I think it is what it is.”

“The energy behind it is that ‘love is love’ and that is what I believe,” Julianne added. “Like, it is just less complicated then everybody is making it. It is just ‘love is love.’ That is it.”

Julianne and Brooks got married in 2017, but it wasn’t until recently that she told Brooks that he was “not straight.” She told Women’s Health that she was afraid of sharing this side with her hubby. “I was like, ‘Is he going to love this version of me?’ But the more I dropped into my most authentic self, the more attracted he was to me.” After the interview went viral, Brooks proved that he was attracted – and proud – of his wife for sharing her truth.

“So proud of my wife @juleshough for the woman she is, and her courage to share her journey of trials and triumphs!” he posted on Instagram. “You can learn more about it below, and join the movement she is creating surround personal transformation and growth! Love you so much, babe!”