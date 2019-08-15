‘GOT’ Star Josephine Gillan, 31, Claims Her Child, 8 Mos., Was Kidnapped & Begs The Internet For Help

Josephine Gillan, who appeared in several episodes of ‘Game of Thrones,’ is pleading with the public for help after claiming her eight-month-old daughter was kidnapped my social services in Israel.

A heartbreaking GoFundMe page was set up by Game of Thrones actress, Josephine Gillan, 31, after she claimed that her young daughter had been taken by Israeli social services earlier this month. Josephine set up the page on Aug. 7. She explained that when her daughter, Gloria, was five-months-old, the social services in Israel decided she should stay with one of the actress’ friends while Josephine sought therapy for post-natal depression. “My friend has been amazing and her and her amazing family love and cares for my daughter Gloria with a true love to me and her,” Josephine revealed.

However, on Aug. 4, social services allegedly arrived at the friend’s home with police at 12:30 a.m. and “kidnapped [Josephine’s] daughter and took her to another family,” according to the GoFundMe post. “I’m not allowed to see her or have contact!” Josephine exclaimed. “I have no idea where she is! I was not there at the time and not aware of what they had done! It’s absolutely outrageous! I have not done anything wrong and neither has my friend who was caring [for] her! They threatened to take my friend to jail if she doesn’t give [up] Gloria!” Josephine confirmed that she is “fighting” to get her little girl back, but can’t afford the legal costs to do so — hence, the GoFundMe page, which asks for donations. At post time, Josephine has raised a little less than $300.

In addition to the lengthy post, Josephine also took to Twitter to share a video of Gloria being taken out of her friend’s house while it’s dark outside. Police are surrounding the scene. “My friend pleaded! But was threatened to jail i she did not hand over my baby!” Josephine captioned the video. “Me & my loving friend and her family! We are all heartbroken!”

The disturbing moment that the #Israeli #socialservices kidnapped my baby!😢 At 12:30pm at night on Sunday! My friend pleaded!🙏 But was threatened to jail if she did not hand over my baby! me & loving friend and her family! We are all heartbroken! 😩💔 #IsraeliCrimes #unjust 😫 pic.twitter.com/azr2GHSede — josephine gillan (@Officialmarei) August 7, 2019

Josephine starred as Marei on Game of Thrones. She first appeared during season two, then returned for recurring appearances throughout the series. Her last appearance was during the first episode of the final season, according to IMDB.