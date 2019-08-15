Angela has come to Atlanta to pay Bow Wow a visit and Bow asks her out in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ‘GUHHATL.’ He also admits that Angela is the girl he ‘let get away.’

Whenever Angela Simmons, 31, and Bow Wow, 32, are in the same room, sparks are always flying. Angela has come down to Atlanta to see Bow Wow and they instantly get their flirt on. Bow Wow asks Angela out in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Aug. 15 episode of Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta. Bow wants to take his ex to Shaniah’s 21st birthday party. When they sit down and start talking, the feelings between Angela and Bow are still very clear.

“Ang knows me probably better than anyone that I’ve ever probably dealt with in my life,” Bow Wow says in our GUHHATL preview. “This is somebody I grew up with. It’s a lot of history. Ang is a good woman. She’s the type of woman I should be with, but she’s definitely the girl I let get away. Because me and good girls don’t mix.” Bow Wow is getting deep!

Bow Wow and Angela talk about their history, including their past relationships. “I wanted y’all to break up so bad,” Bow Wow tells Angela about her previous relationship. Angela admits that she and her ex got into it over Bow Wow. They also clear some things up between them. Angela says Bow Wow initially said that he wouldn’t date her!

The synopsis for the Aug. 15 episode reads: “After putting Corri on ice, Bow makes a bold move and invites his ex, Angela Simmons to Shaniah’s 21st birthday bash. Corri keeps tabs on Bow’s moves. The tension between Da Brat and Drea Kelly escalates. Waka enters the lion’s den with Tammy.” Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.