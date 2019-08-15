Cardi B stars in the new Reebok ‘Meet You There’ campaign & the rapper shows off her toned figure in nothing but a sexy sports bra & biker shorts.

Cardi B, 26, looks better than ever in a brand new campaign and commercial for Reebok’s new ‘Meet You There’ collection. Cardi has been a brand partner and ambassador for Reebok since November 2018, but this latest campaign may just be our favorite. The rapper shows off her toned physique while posing on a rooftop wearing a turquoise and royal blue striped sports bra with a thick black band under her chest. She styled the Meet You There Low-Impact Bralette with a pair of high-waisted skintight black biker shorts, which also featured a thick band, showing off her toned abs. In some photos, Cardi is pictured rocking a black Meet You There Woven Jacket, which was super light and draped off her shoulders. As for her glam throughout the campaign, Cardi rocked a super sleek, slicked-back ponytail, with her hair parted all the way to one side and an extra-long tail in the back. Bright blue eyeshadow, an extreme cat-eye, and extra-long lashes completed her makeup, while a bright red and bedazzled manicure and massive chunky gold hoops tied her whole look together.

Aside from just looking fabulous in the photos, Cardi also starred in the video, where she opens up about herself and her personality. When asked what influences her style, she responded, “Definitely the Bronx, where I came from, and my friends.” As for how she stays true to herself, she admits, “A lot of people are always talking about how I talk, you know, I have a very deep accent, and I started feeling real insecure about it, but it’s like nah, forget it, I got to be real with myself all the time. That’s something that I got to do to stay me.”

When it comes to being unique, Cardi confessed she’s not ashamed of it, “I just thought I was weird because everybody kept telling me that I’m weird, but when I started doing videos on Instagram and so many people claimed that they relate to me, I was like, wow I guess there’s a lot of weird people out there,” she said while laughing at the camera.

The entire ‘Meet You There’ collection was inspired by Cardi’s own personal style and is a mix of street style athleisurewear with workout gear for both men and women. The collection, which is officially available now, features bold and bright colors and graphics, plus it comes in a huge range of sizes – XXS – XXXL, with prices ranging from $25-$70.