Cardi B Shows Off Hot New Blonde Hair Makeover But Insists Brunettes Are Better In Bed

Cardi B’s style and hair is ever-changing, but she debuted a ‘do unlike one we’ve ever seen on the rapper. It was a cross between Barbie blonde and Ariana Grande’s iconic ponytail!

We had one reaction to Cardi B’s new hair — hello Cardi, let’s go party! The 26-year-old rapper looked like a Barbie doll in beige blonde hair for an outing in West Hollywood on Aug. 14, which was styled into a high ponytail that could’ve rivaled the number of inches on Ariana Grande’s ponytail. She paired the new hairstyle with an outfit equally befitting Barbie and any one of her friends at the Dreamhouse: a plunging white blouse with balloon sleeves, paired with a mini cow print skirt and thigh-high pointed white boots. Despite Cardi’s new ‘do, she stayed loyal to her raven-haired family.

“They say blondes have more fun ,but brunettes fu** better 🤔,” Cardi captioned the photo of her blonde makeover, which she shared to Instagram. We don’t remember that line from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes! This isn’t Cardi’s first time experimenting with a lighter shade. We just saw her rock a strawberry blonde bob for her new cover on Harper’s Bazaar, which she unveiled for her Instagram fans on Aug. 3.

Cardi never sticks to one style or color too long. Just two days before going blonde, Cardi wore ombré box braids that melted into shades of purple, fuchsia, blue and teal in another Instagram photo. The rapper didn’t call attention to her hair, however — she wanted to talk about her boob job. “I can’t swim so I bought these titties so I can float,” Cardi captioned the photo, since her boobs were front and center in a transparent mesh top. Popping and practical!

While Offset, 27, wasn’t pictured by Cardi’s side for Wednesday night’s outing, we’ve recently heard exciting news regarding the parents of Kulture Kiari Cephus, 1. “At some point, it’s possible they could renew their vows somewhere down the line,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Cardi and Offset are in such a great place right now, they’re more in love than ever and they love spending as much time together as possible.” But the rappers don’t plan on following their private 2018 nuptials with a more extravagant ceremony, as our source added, “They don’t feel the need or the pressure to celebrate with a big, lavish wedding because their wedding day was perfect and everything they wanted.”