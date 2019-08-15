Brody Jenner & Josie Canseco Share PDA Amid Report They’re Dating After Kaitlynn Carter Split

Things appear to be heating up between Brody Jenner and Josie Canseco, with the rumored couple arriving at a club in LA together and reportedly engaging in ample PDA post-Kaitlynn Carter breakup.

The plot thickens! Amid a report that Brody Jenner and Jose Canseco‘s model daughter, Josie Canseco, were dating, the twosome were spotted heading into a Los Angeles club together on August 14 — and sharing major PDA. Brody, 35, and Josie, 22, came in the same car, Brody hopping out of the front passenger seat, Josie out of the back, and walked into Hollywood hotspot Warwick. They entered the club separately, despite arriving together and being surrounded by paparazzi who captured the moment.

Brody and Josie were extremely affectionate while leaving the club at 2:45am, according to TMZ. They hugged and stayed close as they got back into a car together, and headed to a friend’s house for an after party, TMZ reported. They bounced at 4:00am. Their date came the same day that Brody’s soon-to-be ex-wife, Kaitlynn Carter, 30, arrived back in Los Angeles with her new squeeze, Miley Cyrus, 26. Miley also recently separated from her husband, Liam Hemsworth, 29, after eight months of marriage and 10 years together. Kaitlynn and Miley, who were seen making out on a yacht in Italy days earlier, stepped off a private jet at LAX and drove away from the airport together in Miley’s car.

The Brody and Josie dating rumor started after a source told TMZ that they were spotted “kissing each other and showing tons of PDA around friends.” The reality star and the Victoria’s Secret model apparently met while Brody was doing press for The Hills. They were reportedly introduced at a hotel party by Brody’s co-stars Frankie Delgado and Brandon Lee, according to the source. And if things don’t work out between Brody and Josie, he has another woman to care for him post-split: his mom, Linda Thompson!

“There is nobody in this world closer to Brody than his mom, Linda, and he’s been leaning on her the most out of anybody during this split from Kaitlynn,” a source close to The Hills star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Linda has been a huge support system for Brody and he knows he can tell her anything.”