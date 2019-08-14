Todd Chrisley’s Daughter Lindsie Denies Being ‘Source’ That Led To His Arrest

Lindsie Chrisley not only kept her distance from Todd’s legal troubles, but also the Chrisley family in general. Todd’s eldest daughter shared her reaction to her father’s 12-count indictment in a statement.

Lindsie Chrisley, 29, denied that she played any part in the 12-count indictment that was handed over to her father Todd Chrisley, 50, and his wife Julie, 46, on Aug. 13. A report suggested that Lindsie, who left the family’s reality television show Chrisley Knows Best in 2017, fed information that led to Todd and Julie being accused of conspiracy, bank fraud, wire fraud and tax evasion crimes. Her rep, attorney Musa Ghanayem, shut down the speculation in a statement to HollywoodLife: “Lindsie would like to thank all of her supporters. The circumstances Todd and Julie find themselves in, is quite unfortunate. It was reported that Lindsie was the source of the information that led to her father’s arrest. That is untrue, she was not the source of this information.”

However, the rep did explain why Lindsie has been keeping her distance from the family. “Lindsie has been a constant target of lies, harassment and threats from her family and as a result, has been distancing herself from the Chrisley family since 2017,” the rep continued, adding, “Lindsie is currently processing the events that have unfolded. We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement and pray for a just resolution. We will have more to say when the opportunity presents itself. Lindsie is currently processing the events that have unfolded. We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement and pray for a just resolution.”

Todd also didn’t suggest that his eldest daughter was involved in his legal woes. Instead, he accused a former employee of creating “phony documents” and forging signatures, which the employee allegedly brought to the U.S. Attorney’s office as an act of “revenge” after being fired — this was detailed in Todd’s Instagram post on Aug. 12. The real estate investor continued to maintain his innocence when he and Julie pleaded not guilty in a Georgia court on Aug. 14, one day after they were charged with tax evasion and fraud crimes.

In February, Lindsie visited HollywoodLife’s studio, where we asked if she left Chrisley Knows Best because of a rumored fallout with Todd. Just like in Wednesday’s statement, the former USA Network star insisted that she felt no ill will towards her family. “I always say there’s 10 percent of truth to what’s out there in the public,” Lindsie EXCLUSIVELY told us. “There’s certain things that are family things that you just don’t discuss. And you keep those things family matters, however, I think that career-wise that was a great move for me to make and I wish them nothing but the best and I’ve moved on.”