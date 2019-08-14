Sofia Richie Gets Extremely Cheeky In Hot New Thong Bikini Pics: ‘Just Leave Me Be’

Sofia Richie took to Instagram on Aug. 14 to share two photos of herself posing in a revealing black thong bikini that helped her show off her toned behind while on a boat.

Sofia Richie, 20, was all about strutting her stuff on Aug. 14 when she shared some eye-catching pics to Instagram! In the photos, the blonde beauty posted in a black thong bikini while laying on a sofa on a boat and proved she definitely has an amazing body. In one snapshot, she can be seen stretching out and flaunting her cheeky behind as the beautiful blue water is behind her, and in the second, she is sitting on her knees with her back to the camera and looking over her shoulder. “Just leave me be,” Sofia captioned the photos.

One day ago, Sofia and her stunning figure could be seen in pics that surfaced from her vacation with boyfriend Scott Disick, 36, in Italy. The gorgeous model could be seen wearing a white tube top and matching mini skirt as she strolled the street hand in hand with Scott and she looked just as incredible as she does in her latest social media gems.

The lovebirds being spotted in Italy is no surprise considering they traveled there to join Kylie Jenner and some of her family members for her 22nd birthday celebration. Throughout the trip, Sofia has been sporting some pretty sexy outfits and swimwear, and with one, she even had a slight wardrobe malfunction when tape was seen under her very low-cut shirt, but she still owned the look as she seems to do with everything she wears!

We look forward to seeing more pics from Sofia’s vacation and beyond soon! Whether she’s posing in front of a gorgeous view or just walking with her beau in a cute outfit, Sofia always captures our attention in the best ways!