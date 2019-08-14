See Pics
Hollywood Life

Sofia Richie Gets Extremely Cheeky In Hot New Thong Bikini Pics: ‘Just Leave Me Be’

SplashNews
Sofia Richie shows off her incredible beach body in a new campaign for Frankies Bikinis. The 20-year-old model, girlfriend of Scott Disick and daughter of singer Lionel Richie, struts her stuff as she plays the role of California girl in a series of sexy two-pieces. The Frankies Bikinis x Sofia Richie collection launches on July 8, 2019, and the collection consists of 10 swimwear pieces available in pink and blue tie-dye prints, ranging in price from $85 — $100USD. Francesca Aiello, Founder and Creative Director of Frankies Bikinis explained: ‘When dreaming up the perfect “it” girl to collaborate with, Sofia instantly came to mind — she exudes such confidence and femininity. ‘Working with Sofia on this collection and then bringing it to life in our campaign shoot was a breeze. Our personal style and taste link up perfectly and I think that had something to do with the fact that we both grew up living the typical California girl lifestyle.’. 02 Jul 2019 Pictured: Sofia Richie models the new Frankies Bikinis x Sofia Richie collection, which launches on 8 July, 2019. Photo credit: Frankies Bikinis/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA457583_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Sofia Richie was with her entourage and friends among them DJ Khaled and "Purple" the manager of The Liv one of The hottest Night Club in the world. Pictured: Sofia Richie,Sofia Richie DJ Khaled Purple DJ Khaled Sofia Richie Ref: SPL1635146 081217 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Sofia Richie and Scott Disick were enjoying the beach during Art Basel 2017 in Miami Beach Pictured: Sofia Richie,Sofia Richie Scott Disick Sofia RichieSofia Richie Ref: SPL1633760 061217 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, CANADA ** Sydney, AUSTRALIA - Sofia Richie flaunted her stunning physique as she stripped off into a tiny leopard print bikini to enjoy a yacht cruise around Sydney Harbour with boyfriend Scott Disick. Scott and Sofia seemed to have an argument towards the end of the boat ride. Pictured: Sofia Richie BACKGRID USA 30 OCTOBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: Matrix Photo Agency / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Sofia Richie took to Instagram on Aug. 14 to share two photos of herself posing in a revealing black thong bikini that helped her show off her toned behind while on a boat.

Sofia Richie, 20, was all about strutting her stuff on Aug. 14 when she shared some eye-catching pics to Instagram! In the photos, the blonde beauty posted in a black thong bikini while laying on a sofa on a boat and proved she definitely has an amazing body. In one snapshot, she can be seen stretching out and flaunting her cheeky behind as the beautiful blue water is behind her, and in the second, she is sitting on her knees with her back to the camera and looking over her shoulder. “Just leave me be,” Sofia captioned the photos.

One day ago, Sofia and her stunning figure could be seen in pics that surfaced from her vacation with boyfriend Scott Disick, 36, in Italy. The gorgeous model could be seen wearing a white tube top and matching mini skirt as she strolled the street hand in hand with Scott and she looked just as incredible as she does in her latest social media gems.

The lovebirds being spotted in Italy is no surprise considering they traveled there to join Kylie Jenner and some of her family members for her 22nd birthday celebration. Throughout the trip, Sofia has been sporting some pretty sexy outfits and swimwear, and with one, she even had a slight wardrobe malfunction when tape was seen under her very low-cut shirt, but she still owned the look as she seems to do with everything she wears!

View this post on Instagram

Just leave me be 🥰

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on

We look forward to seeing more pics from Sofia’s vacation and beyond soon! Whether she’s posing in front of a gorgeous view or just walking with her beau in a cute outfit, Sofia always captures our attention in the best ways!