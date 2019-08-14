Simon Cowell Shows Off Major 20lb Weight Loss In Tight Sweater On ‘AGT’ Red Carpet

In a move worthy of a golden buzzer, Simon Cowell made twenty-pounds completely disappear! The ‘America’s Got Talent’ host displayed his new slimmer frame ahead of an ‘AGT’ filming, and he looked great.

Two years after a terrifying health scare, Simon Cowell, 59, has gotten his health back on track. The hard work clearly paid off, as the American Idol icon and current America’s Got Talent judge flaunted his fit figure ahead of the AGT quarterfinals on Aug. 14. Simon, who has lost around 20 lbs., wore a tight grey knit sweater that really accentuated his slimmed-down frame. The ear-to-ear smile he rocked indicated that he was pleased with the progress, and he should be!

So, how did he do it? Simon switched to a vegan diet following his 2017 health scare. “I cut out a lot of the stuff I shouldn’t have been eating and that was primarily meat, dairy, wheat, sugar — those were the four main things,” he told The Sun on April 2019. “A friend of mine, who is a doctor, recommended speaking to an expert, and I did it on a whim. I was allergic to melon, so I didn’t eat it for six months, but I saw this man and he explained it and it made sense. Within 24 hours I changed my diet and I’ve not looked back since. You feel better, you look better.”

This radical lifestyle change came in October 2017, after Simon fainted while walking up the stairs in his London home. “Sometimes we get a reminder that we’re not invincible and this was certainly mine,” he said after the fall, per Page Six. “It was a huge shock. They think I fainted because I had low blood pressure and so I have got to really take good care of myself to sort that out. After all, I am a dad and have more responsibility than ever.” Simon and Lauren Silverman, 42, have a 5-year-old son named Eric.

“I’d gone to get some hot milk because I felt ropey. On the way back upstairs, I just remember feeling really dizzy. Next thing I know someone was putting a neck brace on me and I had a terrible headache, which must have been from me hitting the stairs. I was worried at first that I’d done some real damage. But I’m on the mend now. I know I was very lucky I didn’t hurt myself seriously. It could have been a lot worse. I must say, everyone at the hospital were incredible. I’m truly grateful.”

“It was way easier than you may think,” Simon told The Sun when discussing the change to a meatless diet. “Like, I used to have yogurt in the morning and I changed it to almond-milk yogurt. I have almond milk in my tea. … The hardest thing was when we were skiing and Eric ordered a pizza. I stared at the pizza for three minutes then I thought, ‘Oh God, I can’t do it.’ And I didn’t.”