Selena Gomez Launching Her Own Makeup Empire Like Rihanna & Kardashians: Files Trademark

The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally coming true! Selena Gomez officially filed a trademark for her own cosmetics line, joining other celebs like the Kardashians.

It looks like Selena Gomez, 27, is the latest celeb to create her very own makeup empire and we could not be more excited. Selena officially filed for the trademark, ‘Selena Gomez,’ in the state of California, on July 11. According to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office application, Selena will be selling: “Fragrances, perfumes, colognes, aftershaves, cosmetics, bath preparations, cosmetic preparations, body care preparations, skin care preparations, hair care preparations, soaps, moisturizers, cleaning preparations, incense, nail preparations, beauty products, and essential oils.” We’re not totally surprised by the news that Selena may launch her own beauty empire, especially because she loves makeup herself. The star is constantly rocking her signature red lip and is known to have played around with fun makeup looks in the past. Most recently, Selena rocked a stunning bright blue sparkly metallic cat-eye liner to WE Day back on April 25, but she has played around with many other colorful looks like orange lips and neon eyeshadow.

Selena is officially joining the ranks of other celebrities who have started their own beauty companies including Rihanna, 33, who has Fenty Beauty and Kylie Jenner, 22, who has Kylie Cosmetics and most recently, Kylie Skin. Other notable celebs who started their own cosmetics lines include Kim Kardashian, 38, who created KKW Beauty, as well as Lady Gaga, 33, who just recently announced her own makeup line, Haus Laboratories, on July 9. Based off how well these ladies’ beauty companies are doing, Selena’s may be just as good, if not better.

Aside from beauty, Selena has had her fair share of fashion collaborations including her partnership with Coach back in 2018, when she was the face of the brand, as well as her ongoing partnership with Puma, where she has her own capsule collections with the brand.

While it is still unknown when Selena’s cosmetics company will launch, we cannot wait to see what exciting products she brings to the table.