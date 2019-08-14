Rihanna & Boyfriend Hassan Jameel ‘Looked In Love’ At ‘Casual’ Dinner Date With Her Mom & Brother In LA

Rihanna and Hassan Jameel reportedly indulged in one act of PDA during a dinner with RiRi’s family. Another eyewitness revealed even more details about the date to HollywoodLife!

Rihanna, 31, and Hassan Jameel, 30, are the masters at maintaining a discreet romance, but their dinner date didn’t go unnoticed on Aug. 13. The lovers had a “lovely dinner evening” at Santa Monica’s semi-private club, Mason, and they were accompanied by RiRi’s mother Monica and one of the singer’s three brothers, an onlooker told People. “They enjoyed a full dinner of Mason’s signature seafood and steak plates with wine and specialty cocktails,” the onlooker said, and even revealed that Rihanna and Hasaan didn’t keep their hands to themselves: “At one point, Rihanna and Hasaan were arm in arm. They all stayed a good few hours of the night until dark.”

A second eyewitness read the mood at the dinner table. “Rihanna and Hassan looked very happy and in love while enjoying a night out of dining with her mom and brother at Mason in Santa Monica,” this eyewitness EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, adding, “They sat arm in arm together at their table and had a lovely dinner and evening. It seemed very natural and casual with her family. They stayed a few good hours until it was dark outside and left.”

Rihanna and Hassan have laid low since they were first seen kissing in Spain in June 2017, but they do give us relationship updates here and there. When Sarah Paulson asked if RiRi’s “in love” in a June interview for Interview magazine, Rihanna said “of course” she is. But the “Diamonds” singer didn’t need to tell us! That same month, she was seen cuddling with Hassan on a boat in Capri, Italy, and once again set out for sea with the businessman in Positano, Italy.

As Rihanna’s romance with Hassan continues to progress, does that mean he’ll inspire a line or two on RiRi’s ninth studio album? Well, not quite. “Rihanna is going to leave her relationship with Hassan off the record because she feels she would like to protect it,” a source close to the “Work” singer EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Her new album is all about good vibes and good times, she isn’t going to get deep on any subjects especially surrounding love.”