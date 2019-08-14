‘Revenge Body’ Preview: Khloe Vows To Help A Mother Get Over Her Custody Battle Fears

Khloe Kardashian finds out her contestant is ‘worried’ about how she’ll be perceived on this show amid a custody battle in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of ‘Revenge Body.’

Khloe Kardashian, 35, is all about building confidence in the people that she’s helping. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Aug. 18 episode of Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian, Khloe gets an update on a contestant named Tera from one of her trainers. “She’s really worried about Chad and how she’s going to be perceived from being on this show,” the trainer tells Khloe. “And if it could effect her custody battle. She’s worried that she’ll be perceived as not doing well out here and can’t make it and he’ll force her to come back home.”

Khloe is shocked at what she’s hearing. “That sh*t is so sad,” Khloe says. The trainer continues, “She just has so much self-hate.” Give the current situation with Tera, the trainer says she doesn’t know if Tera “is going to be ready to reveal to him and I feel it could really set her back.”

Khloe’s main priority right now is making sure Tera is confident. “I just want her to get better self-confidence even just to project that for her daughter.” The reality star vows to help get Tera together and ready to reveal to her daughter’s father.

The third season of Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian features a new group of men and women finding the strength to prove to themselves and those who have been negative forces in their lives, that they’re worthy of love and respect. Returning this season are celebrity trainers Ashley Borden, Corey Calliet, Simone De La Rue, Luke Milton, Latreal Mitchell, Harley Pasternak, Gunnar Peterson, and Nicole Winhoffer, together with new celebrity trainers Leyon Azubuike and Autumn Calabrese. Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian airs Sundays at 10 p.m. on E!