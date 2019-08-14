Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter Return To LA Together After Their Romance Blindsided Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter were pictured together once again! They still appeared to be having a good time after kissing in Italy, photos of which were ‘a little jarring’ for Liam Hemsworth.

What happens in Italy doesn’t stay in Italy, because Miley Cyrus, 26, and Kaitlynn Carter, 30, were pictured in the same car after returning from their Lake Como getaway on Aug. 14. Miley took the wheel as Kaitlynn rode in the passenger seat for a drive around Los Angeles [SEE THE PHOTOS HERE]. The gals were pictured mid-conversation — Miley appeared to be demonstrating something to Brody Jenner’s ex-wife as she pinched her own fingers. Whatever the “Mother’s Daughter” singer was doing or talking about, it made Kaitlynn smile wide!

Monday’s photos were tame, however, compared to what shocked fans on Aug. 10…Liam Hemsworth included, we’ve heard. Miley and Kaitlynn were pictured kissing and getting cozy on lake cots amid their Italian getaway on Aug. 9, and the photos were released the following day. That was right after Miley and Liam announced the end to their eight-month marriage/on-again, off-again relationship that spanned 10 years.

“The pictures of Miley making out with Kaitlynn were a little jarring for him. But he isn’t angry,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He and Miley aren’t together and she has every right to kiss anyone she likes. Liam‘s going to move on too at some point and there will probably be pictures that come out and Miley will have to deal with it, it’s just the way it is.” However, our insider did say that “this isn’t easy for Liam,” because the Hunger Games star previously “thought he’d be with Miley forever.”

Miley and Kaitlynn arrived in Los Angeles after it was reported that they’ve been “seeing each other” since splitting from their respective husbands, according to TMZ. Following that report, even more shocking ones came through on Aug. 14 (the same day Miley and Kaitlynn returned to the States). First, Miley reportedly tried to be the savior of this marriage but her “deal breaker” was Liam’s alleged drug use and excessive drinking, sources connected to the pop star told TMZ. On the flip side, insiders from Liam’s party said those claims were “designed to mask what they say really destroyed their marriage,” which was “infidelity,” the outlet added. HollywoodLife reached out to both Miley and Liam’s reps on these reports, and neither celebrity has spoken out on these rumors.