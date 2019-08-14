Luann de Lesseps Admits Tinsley Mortimer Will Likely Still Be On ‘RHONY’ Next Season

Luann de Lesseps opened up about the rumors that her ‘RHONY’ co-star Tinsley Mortimer may not be returning to the show next season when she appeared on ‘The Jenny McCarthy Show’ on Aug. 14.

It doesn’t look like Tinsley Mortimer, 44, is stepping away from The Real Housewives of New York City anytime soon! Her co-star Luann de Lesseps, 54, commented on what she thinks will happen on the show in the future and in her opinion, it will include Tinsley! Luann addressed the rumors that Tinsley may not be returning to the show next season when she sat down for an interview on The Jenny McCarthy Show on Aug. 14. “I don’t see why not,” Luann said when Jenny asked if she thought Tinsley would return. “A lot of people have been asking me that question and I think that…you know, I like Tinsley. I don’t have a problem with Tinsley.”

Jenny went on to ask if Luann thinks Tinsley’s “the right kind of housewife” for the show. “Now you’re asking me to get in trouble,” Luann joked. “If I told you that, I wouldn’t be around for 12 seasons, you know. I don’t know. I think that Bravo really likes Tinsley so I don’t think she’s going anywhere.”

Although Tinsley, who joined RHONY in 2017, seems like a good asset to the cast, there have been reports that some of the cast members aren’t thrilled about her being added to the show because they think it could possibly affect their chances of being on the 12th season. “Some of the older ladies like Ramona [Singer] and Sonja [Morgan] feel a bit threatened by Tinsley who they know is younger and hot and recently single again,” a previous source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They know that’s the audience they want to attract, so they feel a bit nervous. The entire full-time cast would like to come back and they’d like to see each other come back deep down, they feel they’re great, but they are anticipating some firings and hirings.”

Since Luann seems pretty sure that Tinsley isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, it will be interesting to see who, if anyone, will be the one to leave in the near future.