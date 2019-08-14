Kylie Jenner is one brave soul. She continued her birthday celebrations in Italy by leaping off the side of a massive yacht & the footage of the moment is INSANE.

Who knew Kylie Jenner, 22, was so adventurous? The 22-year-old makeup mogul is living it up in Italy with her family and on Aug. 13, she shared a wild video of herself jumping off the side of a yacht. The massive boat was a whopping 71 feet tall according to Corey Gamble, 38, but Kylie bravely made the dive like it was nothing! In a clip shared to her Instagram, Kylie leapt off the side of the vessel with both arms in the air and was met by friends waiting in the ocean for her. “Hell of a LIFE 💙💙💙🌊,” she captioned the thrilling video. While Kylie could be heard screaming “I’m so scared!” she looked entirely fearless as she made the leap!

Kylie’s boyfriend, Travis Scott, 28, and Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey, were also brave enough to make the jump. Kylie’s slideshow social media post also included videos of the two guys experiencing the dive for themselves. Corey even took to the comments to further boast about their ocean excursion. “U have to add that we jumped 71ft Lol. Not bad,” he wrote in a comment.

Kylie and her family are in Italy to celebrate her birthday and the festivities have been never-ending. The reality star turned 22-years-old on August 10 and she pulled out ALL the stops. The cosmetics queen whipped out a neon pink feathered dress for her extravagant night of celebrations. The star first touched down in Italy on August 6 and invited all of her loved ones out on her beautiful yacht rental filled with lavish meals and stunning coastal views.