Kristen Stewart Shows Off Toned Tummy In Midriff-Baring Crop While Lunching In LA

As she enjoyed a lunch date with friends on Aug. 13, Kristen Stewart was sure to show off her toned tummy in a cute crop top.

Kristen Stewart, 29, was looking so good as she hit the streets of Los Angeles on Aug. 13! The Twilight actress stepped out to grab lunch with a few pals and looked casually chic while doing so. The star sported a cute cropped tee for the outing which she paired with a torn-up pair of jeans. She rocked retro Reebok trainers as well and looked like a total rockstar thanks to her ultra cool shades.

Kristen was seemingly distracted in the new set of photos as she looked down and texted on her phone. She sported a shaggy blonde hairstyle for the day, letting her tresses effortlessly fall into place. The Charlie’s Angels star kept her accessories to a minimum, wearing a thin, braided bracelet, a matching chain, and several silver rings. The stunner and her friends reportedly chose to dine at local Mediterranean eatery Kismet.

This was hardly the first time we’ve seen Kristen show off her fit bod lately. The actress was spotted partaking in a steamy PDA session with girlfriend Stella Maxwell on July 18 while wearing a tiny bikini. The actress and the Victoria’s Secret Angel, 29, were spotted having the time of their lives while lounging on a yacht off the coast of Italy. Kristen and Stella relaxed in the sunshine on the deck of their luxury ride, along with a group of friends, as they sipped drinks and cuddled and of course — shared some intense smooches.

Meanwhile, fans are waiting with bated breath to see the star in action when she Charlie’s Angels reboot hits theaters. The first trailer for the highly-anticipated reboot debuted on June 27 and Kristen looked SO fierce in the clip. The movie will hit theaters on Nov. 15, 2019.