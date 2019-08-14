King Bach Reveals His ‘Biggest Challenge’ Working On New Series ‘Sherman’s Showcase’

King Bach is taking his talents to the brand-new series ‘Sherman’s Showcase.’ HL talked EXCLUSIVELY with the star about working on the sketch comedy series, the ‘biggest challenge’ he faced, and more.

Andrew “King Bach” Bachelor, 31, is guest-starring on the all-new sketch comedy series Sherman’s Showcase, which airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on IFC. The comedian spoke with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the Television Critics Association summer press tour about his experience working on the show. “It’s actually something I’ve never really done before,” he said. “When I do sketch comedy on my social channels, they’re more like shooting on my iPhone and doing little things that are relatable content. When I was doing Sherman’s Showcase, I’m in full character, full makeup, full wardrobe, so it was definitely the whole full experience.”

Andrew said that when he was younger he watched sketch comedy series like Saturday Night Live, In Living Color, Mad TV, and more. “I’m just a fan of sketch comedy, so for me to be able to be a part of this was amazing,” he added. He also talked about why sketch comedy and variety shows like Sherman’s Showcase are so rare these days. “I think, now we have the internet and there’s so much content on the internet with sketch content that maybe TV felt like, you know, they didn’t need to cover that,” he said. “But there’s definitely an untapped market of what we were doing with our show that hasn’t been tapped with the original music. I think there are 27 original songs on there.”

He also revealed his “biggest challenge” when working on the show. “I’m used to doing things on my own schedule, so me working on someone else’s schedule I think was the biggest challenge, trying to figure how can I make this work and still make my schedule work as well,” Bach said. “Because, you know, apart from this, I’m doing other movies. I got a music comedy album dropping next month, and it was just a lot to do, but it’s what we signed up for.”

In addition to Sherman’s Showcase, the star has a number of projects in the works, including a comedy music album and multiple movies. “My ultimate goal is to be the biggest movie star in the world,” he said. “So that’s the number one. On the journey to that, you know, I’m tackling everything.”