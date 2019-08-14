Kendall Jenner Goes Makeup Free & Puts On A Leggy Display Wearing Nothing But A Baggy Shirt

Kendall Jenner was seen having some fun in the sun on Aug. 14 when she walked outside in Beverly Hills, CA wearing a black Aerosmith T-shirt, no pants, and black sneakers.

Kendall Jenner, 23, looked as cool as a cucumber when she stepped out wearing nothing but a T-shirt and sneakers on Aug. 14! The brunette beauty had her hair tied back and was fresh-faced with no makeup as she was seen walking around Beverly Hills, CA. Her T-shirt had the band’s name “Aerosmith” written across it in white along with their white wings logo and a yellow and white graphic and since she chose to not wear pants, her long legs were on full display. Kendall, who was alone at the time some snapshots were taken, topped the look off with matching black sneakers.

Kendall’s most recent outing comes just three days after she was spotted on going on a lunch date in Los Angeles. During that outing, she wore a floral design crop top that showed off her toned midriff and loose jeans and white sneakers. Her hair was down and she wore sunglasses to keep the sun out of her eyes during her time outside. She was also seen out and about in Malibu on Aug. 8 when she wore a tan and black blocked jacket and matching pants and a white crop top.

As a model, Kendall’s known for making whatever she wears fashionable so her most recent flattering ensembles are not too much of a surprise. Whether she’s wearing a sheer mini dress, a bikini, or a casual tee, she owns it and her confidence reflects every single time!

As part of one of Hollywood’s most famous families, we could understand if Kendall feels pressure to look great, but since she still looks flawless with no makeup and sometimes no pants, we have a feeling she’ll be looking fantastic for many years to come!