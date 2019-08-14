Jordyn Woods Wows In Sexy Little Black Dress At Premiere After Revealing New Tattoo

Jordyn Woods turned heads when she showed up to the red carpet premiere of ’47 Meters Down: Uncaged’ on the night of Aug. 13 in a skin-baring sleeveless black dress and heels.

Jordyn Woods, 21, looked fierce and sexy at the Los Angeles premiere of the film 47 Meters Down: Uncaged on Aug, 13! The former best friend of Kylie Jenner, 22, posed on the red carpet in a tiny sleeveless black dress that showed a lot of skin. She had her long wavy hair down and parted in the middle, and wore matching black strappy heels and various pieces of jewelry to top off the look as she gave off serious looks while standing on the carpet for photos.

Jordyn’s latest public appearance comes three days after she made headlines for showing off a new tattoo that seemed to indicate she’s moved on from the drama that unfolded after she kissed Tristan Thompson in Feb., which ended her friendship with Kylie earlier this year. The tattoo, which is located on her left forearm, reads, “What’s meant for me will never miss me” in fancy text, so it definitely sounds like she has faith that the change will turn out for the best.

Although Jordyn has been moving on from the KarJenner situation, she did open up last month about how it was difficult to read the harsh comments online at the time the situation unfolded. “It becomes addictive to look on the internet, to look at your name. When I would look at my name and see all of the things that people were saying, it became like a tumour,” she told Cosmopolitan UK. “The internet feels so entitled to have opinions about everything, but a lot of it is bulls**t. These are real people, with real lives. People are so detached that they don’t feel empathy, they don’t feel bad, they don’t realise that the one message that you sent laughing at someone could be the message that pushes that person off the ledge.”

It’s good to know Jordyn has found a way to happily move on from the difficult times she has been through earlier this year. We look forward to seeing where her busy career takes her next.